Wayne Kirk woke up at 6:30 this morning and left the encampment across from City Hall where he’s been staying for the last month and a half. When he came back at 7 a.m., he saw papers posted saying work crews would come at 8 a.m. to force everyone out of the camp and remove trash and belongings.

He went to sleep and awoke an hour later to shouting: Police and cleanup crews from Seattle Parks and Recreation had arrived.

City employees removed two blocks’ worth of tents and belongings Wednesday morning with few hours’ notice — possibly in violation of its own rules. By about noon, crews erected chain-link fencing to stop people from returning to the sidewalk to sleep.

Harrell’s office did not immediately respond to questions.

The clearing marked the end of a 2½ week standoff between Mayor Bruce Harrell and activists with the “Stop the Sweeps” campaign, who occupied the camp and stayed in shifts to keep homeless people from being moved.

It also comes as the city prepares to bring employees back into the office March 16 and downtown businesses set similar timelines. The increased focus on the commercial core of Seattle has come alongside plans to get people living downtown out of there.

As Harrell has ramped up removals this year in a fulfillment of campaign promises to crack down on visible homeless encampments, Stop the Sweeps activists have shown up to help people move their tents and belongings.

Harrell won the election last year by a commanding margin with a promise to take decisive action to open thousands of new units of shelter, and get rid of the encampments accumulating around the city. But to the protesters, who angrily watched from behind police tape as the camp they’d tried to protect was removed Wednesday, the removal is a symbol that Harrell cares more about optics — particularly outside his office window — than helping people.

It is unclear whether activists will continue to stage long-term protests at large encampments as removals become more common.

City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who chairs the City Council’s homelessness committee, disagreed with Harrell’s use of police and the quick timeline of the removal but said the encampment needed to go.

“A sidewalk is not an appropriate place for someone to live, but people do need a place to go,” Lewis said. “I think everyone was offered shelter but it begs the age-old question of the suitability of shelter.”

Data from the county’s homeless management information system shows that more people leave shelters to go back to the streets than to get into housing. Lewis said he is having productive conversations with the mayor about opening more shelter spaces soon.

Councilmember Tammy Morales was more skeptical of the mayor’s move Wednesday, saying on Twitter that “sweeps are traumatic events that only accomplish pushing people from one street to another.”