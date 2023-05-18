The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has scaled back the ambitions of its five-year plan after officials and residents balked at the $10 billion to $12 billion figure proposed in January.

If adopted, this would be a foundational document guiding the authority’s work going forward, and this new iteration replaces an emphasis on the huge amount of need with a list of actions the authority can take now to make the homelessness system more efficient.

CEO Marc Dones said the original plan could end unsheltered homelessness in five years. After more than 600 comments from King County residents and pushback from officials on the price tag, the authority now says its goal is to reduce unsheltered homelessness as much as possible.

Dones was heavily involved in the shaping the original plan and this revision. On Tuesday, they resigned their position as CEO and will leave in June. The plan could be adopted by then as its boards are scheduled to vote on the proposal in the next few weeks.

“I feel this version of the plan will be more actionable,” said Ed Prince, governing committee chair and Renton City Council member, who indicated he would likely vote in favor of this draft.

Advertising

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine declined to comment about this proposal.

The latest version also reveals more about a “rebid” of the homelessness system, which will void the contracts of many of the dozens of nonprofit organizations that the authority pays to provide social services to homeless people and require them to reapply for public dollars.

Authority officials say the goal is to be more efficient with limited funds. However, the process has caused anxiety among the organizations, especially as the authority has been slow to pay out existing contracts for the second year in a row.

Authority spokesperson Anne Martens said that this pushback from service providers has caused the authority to start the rebidding process later than originally planned — likely the fall.

“We’ve been talking to providers about what kind of timeline will in fact work best for them and recognizing that the contracting process does need to be improved as we go into that rebid,” Martens said.

Advertising

The Regional Homelessness Authority said the figures in the original plan that caused waves — more than 18,000 units of temporary housing costing billions of dollars — were a statement of need, not a budget request.

But some officials said the numbers were a distraction from actionable parts of the plan.

“We were just like, I mean, what are we supposed to do with that?” said Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis, who sits on the governing committee’s board.

Lewis also said he would likely vote in favor of the plan but said he wants the authority to develop more details on how it will increase shelter capacity, including how many units of what type of shelter, and where it would put them.

“There could be more resources from the city or from the county or some of these other jurisdictions if the ask is within the realm of achievability, and it’s practical, and it’s implementable,” Lewis said.

The authority said that kind of detail is outside the scope of a high-level, five-year plan.

Advertising

Lewis plans to introduce a resolution requiring the authority to add those details in a different document, an Operational Work Plan, at the next governing committee meeting on June 1, when the committee is also set to vote on the five-year plan. The authority’s implementation board is set to vote on it Friday.

The new version focuses on “what we can accomplish within our existing budget in the near term,” Martens said.

Dones canceled a scheduled interview with The Seattle Times about the five-year plan after they resigned.

Along with using the rebidding process to make existing dollars more effective, the new plan outlines a relatively new way for King County to obtain more homelessness funding.

In 2015, the federal government began allowing Medicaid, a national health insurance program for low-income people, to pay for housing homeless people. The Regional Homelessness Authority says King County could do a better job of capturing these dollars. But some service providers that already use the program are skeptical, saying the program can be tricky to navigate.

Money would also be redistributed across King County so homeless shelters, day centers and other services aren’t as concentrated in Seattle. But a shake-up like that could be politically difficult. Siting homelessness services in a new neighborhood almost always comes with challenges.

Sponsored

The plan also prioritizes organizations that serve people who are disproportionately impacted by homelessness, such as Black, Indigenous and other people of color, and gay and transgender people.

Originally, the authority used state modeling to show what could be the ideal composition of different kinds of shelter. For example, it showed that while parking spaces for people living in vehicles currently constitute 4% of the homelessness system, they should be closer to 22%.

The first draft also seemed to suggest that King County had too many tiny homes. This version takes out those numbers. Martens said they were confusing and the authority believes “increasing all types of temporary housing is necessary to meet the need.”

Now, items are prioritized based on what would get funded first with any new revenue. The biggest-ticket items include adding shelter with individual rooms, shelter for people with severe medical, mental and substance use disorder needs, and raising wages for front-line workers.

Another major component includes continuing to build relationships with other cities in King County that don’t yet pay into the authority.

A state law passed in 2021 requires all cities to develop a comprehensive plan that identifies land to site emergency housing and permanent supportive housing along with other needs for housing. The authority wants to consult with cities to help them with this process so that their strategies align with the authority’s. Long-term, the goal is to convince those cities to consolidate their homelessness spending with Seattle and King County under the authority.

Advertising

The authority is also working on drafting subregional plans that will guide how different areas of the county work together on homelessness.

Better data collection could also help stretch existing resources. For example, a real-time public database of where shelter units are available in the county could help outreach workers and case managers more quickly place people into those units, Martens said.

And it is currently developing an ombuds office that will allow users of the homelessness system to submit complaints about processes or certain providers that will inform how improvements are made.

The authority plans to build partnerships with other systems of care like behavioral health systems, schools, jails and hospitals. It says it needs these relationships because there are many issues tangential to homelessness, such as substance use, that fall outside its jurisdiction.

Elected officials who sit on the governing committee are largely pleased by the updates the authority has made.

“This is an improvement and it works for me,” said King County Councilmember Joe McDermott, also a member of the authority’s governing committee. But he said he wants “even more specificity of what we’re going to do and what our priorities are and how we’re going to achieve them.”