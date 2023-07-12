The transformation of King County’s homelessness response system is on hold.

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority has postponed until 2024 — a year later than planned — a shakeup of how tens of millions of dollars are spent. Originally, the authority planned this summer to void hundreds of contracts with nonprofits who provide homeless services and require them to reapply under new terms.

This process allows the authority to redistribute funding to providers that are most effective based on performance metrics, as well as set new expectations. The agency also indicated it wants to give more money to organizations outside of Seattle to reduce the concentration of services available inside city limits, and to providers who serve groups who are disproportionately homeless, such as Black and Indigenous people, and gay and transgender people.

But service providers protested in May, saying the authority had proved it was not yet capable of performing such a large administrative task. This rebuke came after the agency was months late to pay service providers for the second year in a row, forcing one youth homelessness nonprofit to take out $800,000 in credit card debt to pay its workers.

In a letter to service providers sent June 7, the authority’s interim CEO, Helen Howell, wrote that the agency would postpone its contract re-procurement process by a year “based on feedback we received from contracted providers and other stakeholders.”

An authority spokesperson added that this would ensure the agency has the capacity to run the process smoothly and to talk through details with service providers “so that they are full partners in both the design and implementation.”

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine both expressed support for the authority’s decision. Harrell also suggested the authority should wait until a permanent CEO is in place, which could postpone the process even longer.

“It is critical to approach a system transition of this magnitude with thorough planning and resources to minimize the risk of destabilizing the system,” Harrells’ office wrote in a statement.

Service providers are happy with the decision, saying the authority is showing signs of being more receptive to communication and feedback. But they say postponing the process doesn’t resolve the issues that made them so concerned in the first place.

“This delay goes a long way,” said Derrick Belgarde, executive director of Chief Seattle Club, referring to the postponement of the contract re-procurement process. “Acknowledging that you might have made a mistake or acknowledging the fact that we don’t want to make a serious mistake.”

Months ago, Belgarde and other service providers publicly criticized the agency for a style of leadership that they said felt authoritarian. They said that appears to be shifting since former CEO Marc Dones resigned and Howell took the reins.

“Helen Howell has already met with me, and it’s already better,” Belgarde said.

Howell has been on a relationship-mending tour with the organizations the authority contracts with. She has attended weekly meetings of service provider leaders, met with some of them one-on-one, and has taken to signing off her emails with, “In partnership, Helen.”

“We think Helen has tried to have more of an open door,” said Sharon Lee, executive director of the Low-Income Housing Institute.

Other issues remain unresolved, service providers say, like not getting paid on time.

“The delay of the re-procurement really doesn’t address that issue,” said Mary Steele, executive director of Compass Housing Alliance.

On May 9, Steele and a dozen other homelessness nonprofit leaders sent a letter to the Regional Homelessness Authority’s implementation board with an “urgent request to dramatically improve the contract execution and invoicing for service providers.”

Regional Homelessness Authority spokesperson Lisa Edge wrote that the authority is working on a strategy to provide bridge funding to keep providers afloat at the start of the year while contracts are finalized. She added the agency has hired additional staff and worked on fixing a buggy contract software management system.

“Since the departure of former CEO Marc Dones on June 16, Interim CEO Helen Howell has worked diligently to streamline internal operations,” Edge wrote in an email.

Service providers are also still nervous about the contract reprocurement process, delayed as it may be.

“We hope that we have an opportunity, along with other providers, to weigh in,” said Lee of the Low Income Housing Institute.

As the Regional Homelessness Authority increasingly refers to service providers as “partners,” some caution that the nonprofits shouldn’t be allowed to weigh in too much on a process that directly affects their own finances.

Paul Carlson, former regional coordinator for the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, said the interests of service providers often don’t align with the overall needs of the entire system.

Individual providers may specialize in serving subgroups of the homeless population like veterans or families with children. In a process where some organizations stand to gain or lose financially, Carlson says each provider will likely be jockeying for a larger slice of the pie.

“They’re all enmeshed in just the business of staying alive as organizations,” Carlson said.

Nonprofits that receive homelessness funding were cut out of the authority’s power structure by design for this reason. Its founding document prohibits them from sitting on the authority’s boards in case they would influence decisions they could directly benefit from.

Some service providers, such as Shalimar Gonzales, CEO of Solid Ground, agree with Carlson. She says they’re not seeking to make the final call on where funding goes, but to provide the authority with information it needs to make the best decision.

“I think decision-making authority will need to live with (the King County Regional Homelessness Authority),” Gonzales said.