Marc Dones resigned Tuesday as CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority after an often tumultuous two-year tenure.

“The (King County Regional Homelessness Authority) team and our City and County partners are grateful and appreciative of the visionary work of CEO Marc Dones,” said a statement from the authority.

Dones helped design the agency, created in 2019 by a contract between Seattle and King County, which was supposed to consolidate the administration and funding of homelessness services, unify the region’s strategy and approach to homelessness, and make a dent in the growing crisis.

Authority Deputy CEO Helen Howell will step in as interim CEO. Howell, according to her LinkedIn page, has served at the authority since September 2021 and previously led the Human Services Department of Seattle and Pierce County. She also had led Building Changes, a homelessness advocacy nonprofit.

“I’m hopeful a change in leadership might refocus the priorities of the agency,” said Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis who sits on the authority’s governing committee. “And we need to have some honest conversations about the reform and the structure of (the King County Regional Homelessness Authority) that have impacted the agency’s performance.”

Lewis said he wants to see the authority focus on the basics of administration while the governing committee looks for a permanent CEO.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine released a joint statement thanking Dones for their service.

“Marc’s drive to innovate systems, improve housing stability and help people move off the streets and inside with the supports they need is rooted in a staunch commitment to ending homelessness,” the statement said.