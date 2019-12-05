Lawmakers from across King County unanimously voted Thursday to advance the creation of a regional homelessness authority, even after last-minute changes to the plan over the Thanksgiving weekend prompted fierce outcry from critics. The legislation establishing the authority, which as of this week would give a greater share of power to suburban cities and to elected officials in general, is by no means a sure bet: though passed out of the county’s Regional Policy Committee, which represents elected officials from across the region, it still faces both the individual King County and Seattle City councils. Supporters of the legislation aim to have the votes in by the councils’ last sessions in December before a new class of council members start their terms in January. Responding to those who argued that lawmakers should just revert to the original legislation, King County Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles offered a frank explanation for the changes before the Regional Policy Committee (RPC) vote Thursday morning. “What was transmitted to us was not going to go through, as much as many of us would have liked that to happen,” she said. The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Seattle Foundation, Seattle Mariners, Starbucks and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

But Seattle City Councilmember Debora Juarez, who also sits on the RPC, warned that sending the legislation in its current state to the Seattle City Council would be met with challenges.

“We are in complete agreement to get this over the finish line by December 31, but I will let you know that our council, particularly since we are putting in a large amount of money, $73 million, will have a lot of questions, concerns and some amendments,” Juarez said. “And I think we should be prepared for that.”

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and King County Executive Dow Constantine pushed for the creation of a regional authority in late 2018 after consultants concluded that dysfunction stemming from the fragmented homeless services system had been impeding progress on reducing the homeless population.

The original legislation sent to the Regional Policy Committee in late summer came after nearly two years of discussions with consultants, human service providers, businesses, philanthropists, union leaders and people who had experienced homelessness themselves, some of whom spoke against the latest version of the authority during public comment Thursday.

“We have a record number of people dying on the street this year, a record number of youth on the street, and we’re not getting any results,” said Harold Odom, with the Lived Experience Coalition. “I ask that the policy committee not change anything that has been committed to you. You spent all that money on it and now you’re going to change it.”

Colleen Laing, with United Way of King County, urged committee members during public comment to “stick with the plan that we have.” Keeping the changes would “leave governance exposed to NIMBYism and influence by providers,” she argued.

The plan to create a regional homelessness authority underwent a series of major changes in the last week. One shifted the authority’s structure from a public development authority to an independent agency created by interlocal agreement.

Another change shifted the balance of power from a Seattle and King County-dominant “steering committee” with limited capabilities to a “governing committee” with equal votes divided among Seattle, King County, suburban cities and people with lived experience.

The new committee with elected officials also wields more power: It can fire the authority’s CEO with a nine-vote supermajority and amend budgets.

Seattle’s delegation to the Regional Policy Committee pushed for an amendment Thursday that would have required an 80% majority of the vote to fire the CEO as well as amend the budget and plans, but it failed.

During the meeting, outgoing longtime King County Councilmember Larry Gossett successfully put forward an amendment to require the homelessness authority’s implementation board, a committee of experts, to reflect the racial and ethnic makeup of the county. The same amendment required that the governing committee “strive” to reflect the county’s demographics.

The Seattle City Council is set to discuss the regional homelessness authority legislation Thursday afternoon, but will not be voting until next week at the very earliest. The King County Council will take up the legislation next Wednesday.