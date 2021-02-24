Regina Cannon, a homelessness and racial-equity consultant from Atlanta, has turned down King County leaders’ offer to run their Regional Homelessness Authority, county officials said Wednesday.

It is unclear why she declined the offer. Cannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is another setback for the long-delayed setup of a Regional Homelessness Authority, which is supposed to get the county on the same page responding to homelessness.

The coronavirus pandemic, the shift to doing all public business online, and infighting between suburban leaders and Seattle and the county have slowed down the search.

The authority is about half a year behind its original schedule, which was to hire a CEO by September 2020. Cannon would have been the first employee, who would then hire other employees in the $132-million-budget organization. She was selected by elected leaders, experts, and formerly homeless people from around the region.

King County confirmed in a statement that Cannon declined the position, and said county staff are contacting members of the authority’s implementation board to find a time to reconvene and determine next steps.

The only other named front runner for the more than $200,000 job was Marc Dones, another consultant and head of the National Innovation Service, who helped design the authority.

The CEO has a daunting task ahead: Trying to bridge the divide between Seattle, which has been paying for most of the region’s homelessness services, and suburban cities, some of which have resisted recent efforts to spread homeless shelters out or get them to pay to buy hotels for chronically homeless people.

Cannon was a respected but largely behind-the-scenes consultant whose work focused on the intersection of homelessness and race. In King County, a 2020 survey estimated 25% of homeless people in King County are Black, while only 7% of the county is.