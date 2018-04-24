Reporters at Project Homeless get asked a lot of questions over and over again — so we figured that our wider audience of readers would want to know the answers, too.

Since The Seattle Times launched Project Homeless, we have heard many questions asked, again and again, as readers try to understand the growing and complex homelessness crisis. We will try to answer some of the most common questions, and we welcome new ones. Send them to homeless@seattletimes.com.

Q: I heard there were homeless- shelter beds sitting empty. Is that true?

A: Not really. Emergency-shelter beds for single adults in King County were 90 percent full last year, according to the performance dashboard at All Home, King County’s homelessness-service-coordinating agency.

There are some caveats with that data; it doesn’t include a handful of emergency shelters that don’t accept public money, such as the Union Gospel Mission. But those providers report being routinely full as well.

Use rates of shelter beds have vastly improved over the last year. Just last fall, data showed beds being used about 50 percent of the time, a figure that critics of King County and Seattle’s approach pointed to as an indication of failing policies.

But All Home officials said that low use rate did not match the reality inside emergency shelters. After several months of study, an All Home committee found that data-entry problems and late reporting were to blame for the anemic numbers, and held training sessions with shelter providers on using shared data-tracking tools, and worked on new procedures to better report their nightly counts.

As it currently stands, only a handful of shelters are not meeting an 85 percent use target agreed upon by Seattle, King County and United Way of King County.

Of the 58 emergency shelters for single adults on All Home’s dashboard, six are not meeting the target. Four are run by Seattle Housing and Resource Effort (SHARE) or its companion nonprofit, Women’s Housing, Equality and Enhancement League (WHEEL).

Seattle ceased funding for many of the SHARE/WHEEL shelter beds last year when the city rebid its contracts, and awarded the money to other providers.

It’s worth noting that the average length of stay in an emergency homeless shelter in King County was 59 days last year. That average is skewed by a small number of “long-term stayers;” in fact, more than half of the people who stayed in a shelter were there 30 days or less.

— Vernal Coleman

Q: Are most homeless people living outside because of drug abuse?

A: There is definitely a connection, but it’s not the entire cause.

A report issued earlier this year by the King County medical examiner spotlighted the problem: Overdoses were the leading cause of death among homeless people in King County in 2017, in a year when there were overall a record number of homeless deaths.

Overdoses from drugs or alcohol among younger homeless people — ages 15-24 — were more than twice as common as overdoses among people the same age who weren’t homeless, according to the report.

That report aligns with other data points about the overall opioid problem: King County saw a record number of overdose deaths in 2016, the most recent year comprehensive data is available; three out of five of them were from opioids.

It is not a coincidence that big unsanctioned homeless camps along the Interstate 5 greenbelt (including The Jungle) are near methadone clinics in Sodo. But people who stay in those camps, and are more likely to resist services, are a subset of the homeless population.

In fact, there are more families with children than chronically homeless people, which make up about a quarter of King County’s homeless population.

It is also inaccurate to pin King County’s homeless crisis just on substance abuse. The county’s 2017 point-in-time count of homelessness included a survey of homeless people, and about 36 percent acknowledged a substance-abuse problem. Almost half of the people surveyed said they did not use drugs or alcohol. That is consistent with national surveys, although the self-reported survey may undercount the real prevalence.

To address the obvious need for more drug treatment, King County has added treatment beds, including a much-needed detox facility on Beacon Hill, and is launching a treatment-on-demand program.

One last data point: In the King County medical examiner’s report, only a third of the deaths among homeless people were due to overdose.

— Jonathan Martin

Do you have a question about homelessness? Email us at homeless@seattletimes.com.