A removal of homeless campers and maintenance to Cal Anderson Park planned for early Wednesday has not yet happened after protesters set up a barricade to the park.

Seattle parks department employees posted notices Monday ordering the people in the Capitol Hill park to remove their personal property by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By 7:15 a.m., more than 100 protesters clad in black had shown up and were guarding a perimeter inside the park around a cluster of tents. They stood in front of a barricade made of Dumpsters, plywood, barbed wire and other salvaged materials.

Inside the park, about 20 tents remained. As recently as Tuesday, about double that number were in the park, and people living there took up most of the area.

Police briefly showed up on the north and south sides of the park, but stayed in their cars and left quickly.

On the playfield nearby, people unassociated with the protest or encampments exercised and walked dogs.

Advertising

So far, no parks staff attempted to move into the park.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and the City Council have come under pressure from some of the park’s neighbors to address what has arguably become Seattle’s most prominent encampment.

The morning of the planned removal, a woman who had been living in the park since the summer filed a civil rights complaint in the U.S. District Court in Seattle, claiming that the 48-hour notice given to campers was in violation of due process and would cause irreparable harm. The complaint also cited the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidance not to displace people living outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the park has been officially closed since the summer, people have used the space to live in and recreate without interruption. The city’s Department of Neighborhoods held online “community conversations” in August, September and October about potential “design and programming interventions” at Cal Anderson.

Parks department spokesperson Rachel Schulkin said that the park must be cleared for several days of intensive maintenance and cleaning work.

She said that people living in the park were offered shelter and other services in the days before the planned removal.

Advertising

Shortly after 8 a.m., a tent full of fireworks exploded just outside the barricades, catching fire and sending a plume of black smoke into the sky. Protesters said it was intentional and prevented one person from putting out the fire.

Queen B, a 22-year-old woman who has been living in the park since the summer, was still inside the barricades Wednesday morning. She was deeply upset and disagreed with the protesters’ tactics.

“People ask, are you there for the movement [for Black lives], and yes I am,” B, who is Black and of Cambodian descent, said. “But why do we have to be so violent?”

B said she has been unhoused since she was 18 years-old. She came to Cal Anderson Park earlier this year to find members of the LGBTQ community, like herself.

“My group of friends, we were happy together, and happy how we found a home and it was Cal Anderson,” B said. “All of them are gone, but I’m still here.”

A protester who had been involved in the occupation of the park’s shelterhouse to distribute food and clothes to people living there said she was there because “people are going to be living outside, no matter what, if you don’t give them housing.”

Advertising

“We’re out here to protect people’s basic human right to live,” the protester, who only gave her first name as Ali, said. “Also the CDC said literally not to do this,” she added, before using an expletive aimed at Mayor Jenny Durkan and the Seattle Police Department.

Wednesday’s action is the third time that Seattle has removed people and their belongings from the park since the city dismantled the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, in July.

The city has removed a few other encampments since the beginning of the pandemic, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to let people shelter in place while the virus spreads.

But Cal Anderson hasn’t just become home to people living in tents. It’s also repeatedly drawn protesters for near-nightly demonstrations and activists who have occupied park property to distribute food and clothing to people.

Many of the people guarding the park Wednesday morning were there because of the summer’s homeless outreach and protests.