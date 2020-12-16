A removal of homeless campers and maintenance to Cal Anderson Park planned for early Wednesday has not yet happened after protesters set up a barricade to the park.

Seattle parks department employees posted notices Monday ordering the people in the Capitol Hill park to remove their personal property by 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

By 7:15 a.m., at least 100 protesters clad in black had shown up and were guarding the perimeter of the park. They stood in front of a barricade made of Dumpsters, plywood, barbed wire and other salvaged materials.

Inside the park, about 20 tents remained. As recently as Tuesday, about double that number were in the park, and people living there took up most of the area. The remaining people living in the park were in their tents by 7:30 a.m.

Police briefly showed up on the north and south sides of the park, but stayed in their cars and left quickly.

On the playfield nearby, people unassociated with the protest or encampments exercised and walked dogs.

So far, no parks staff are obvious or attempted to move into the park.

Mayor Jenny Durkan and the City Council have come under pressure from some of the park’s neighbors to address what has arguably become Seattle’s most prominent encampment.

While the park has been officially closed since the summer, people have used the space to live in and recreate without interruption. The city’s Department of Neighborhoods held online “community conversations” in August, September and October about potential “design and programming interventions” at Cal Anderson.

Parks department spokesperson Rachel Schulkin said that the park must be cleared for several days of intensive maintenance and cleaning work.

She said that people living in the park were offered shelter and other services in the days before the planned removal.

Wednesday’s action is the third time that Seattle has removed people and their belongings from the park since the city dismantled the Capitol Hill Organized Protest, or CHOP, in July.

The city has removed a few other encampments since the beginning of the pandemic, in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance to let people shelter in place while the virus spreads.

But Cal Anderson hasn’t just become home to people living in tents. It’s also repeatedly drawn protesters for near-nightly demonstrations and activists who have occupied park property to distribute food and clothing to people.

Many of the people guarding the park Wednesday morning were there because of the summer’s homeless outreach and protests.