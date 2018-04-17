The city's Navigation Team attempted to clean out a homeless camp Tuesday in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood, but was met with more than a dozen protesters at the scene.

The city’s Navigation Team, made up of outreach workers, descended on the camp tucked away above the Burke-Gilman Trail in Ravenna Woods, a densely wooded park.

But more than a dozen protesters, some linking arms and others streaming video on social media, blocked the road leading to the camp.

Navigation Team members and police officers providing security made it to the camp anyway, going around the other direction.

“We understand the frustration from the community and the neighbors, but that doesn’t preclude us from coming here to help people find stable housing,” said Will Lemke, the team’s spokesman.

About eight people remained at the camp by 10 a.m. Residents appeared to be packing up some belongings and leaving. The camp consists of several tents and a fairly extensive structure with a roof, front door, cots and some sort of source of electricity.

“We’re not here to oppose the Navigation Team,” said Dae Shik Kim Hawkins, one of the protest’s organizers. “We’re here to protest policies where the city is using what little resources it has on policies that are clearly ineffective,” referring to the city’s homeless-camp sweeps.

Resident Tidus Nadella, 29, said he’d lived at the camp with friends for about three months, since the last time the camp was swept. He called the camp a “tribalistic village” and said living there was his attempt to embrace a nomadic lifestyle.

Lemke said residents were given 72 hours notice of the sweep. He said there had been complaints about the camp, on a bluff above the University Village shopping center, involving human waste and fires. He said last month a felon in possession of ammunition was arrested there.

A large sign was installed at the camp, reading: “Do Homeless Lives Matter?”