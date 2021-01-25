Seattle City Councilmember Andrew Lewis announced Monday that he has $1 million in commitments from the private market for a campaign to double the city’s stock of tiny-house villages for homeless people in just one year.

He calls the fundraising campaign “It Takes a Village,” and said that Canadian developer Onni Group and wealthy individuals from Seattle’s business community have already contributed. He hopes the rest of the money — roughly $16 million in total — will come from both the private and public sectors.

The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Seattle Foundation, Starbucks and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

For years, Seattle businesses have been pushing the city to do something radical about growing visible homelessness in the urban core. Some have banded with homeless advocates to lobby for more housing options for homeless people; others have steadily pushed the city to take a heavier hand in law enforcement.

But as the pandemic has upended the city’s shelter system and more people than ever appear to be living in Seattle’s parks and alleys, some businesses are stepping up to put their own money into what they see as a quick, stopgap solution: opening new tiny house villages.

“We talk a lot about our divisions in the city of Seattle,” Lewis said in an interview, citing his fellow council members’ support. “Tiny house villages are something everybody thinks are a good idea. Talk to Alex Pedersen: tiny house villages are a good idea. Talk to Kshama Sawant: tiny house villages are a good idea. Talk to Jenny Durkan.”

Advertising

Lewis’ timeline would be a fast turnaround for something that has historically taken years to develop. While tiny house villages tend to be acceptable solutions to businesses, neighborhoods and some homeless advocates as a stopgap while permanent, affordable housing is built — and are popular with people living on the streets who tend to dislike shelters — past promises to expand the city’s tiny house villages have failed.

In her first year, Mayor Jenny Durkan promised to build 1,000 tiny houses; it’s now the last year of her term, and the city has less than half of that number, total.

But last year, right before the pandemic, the City Council lifted the city’s ceiling to 40 villages and dramatically loosened restrictions to start tiny house villages. Ever since, Lewis said, they’ve been looking for ways to dramatically expand.

Companies like Onni, which has started to build high-end residential, retail and office space in South Lake Union, have gotten desperate enough about nearby homeless encampments that they have approached Lewis, interested in putting in private donations.

“As things have got so bad, we’ve started to get approached by people who are willing to put in some private contributions to move the process along,” Lewis said.

Lewis’ plan would require $3.6 million for six villages in a first phase, and then the same for another six. He wants private companies to pay for the one-time cost of setting up these villages — laying gravel, hooking up electricity, bringing in sanitation — and then persuade the city to supply the money for food, case managers and operations. Some of that cost has already been budgeted, and the rest Lewis hopes to secure during a potential supplemental budget season this summer.

Advertising

If his plan succeeds, he would quadruple the number of tiny house villages the city had hoped to open by 2021.

It’s unclear if the ambition matches reality for the city’s homelessness services division, which would handle the contracting and some paperwork for these sites and has been shrinking for years as it’s about to be replaced by a regional homelessness authority.

Jon Scholes, president of the Downtown Seattle Association, pointed out that the city and county declared homelessness a state of emergency nearly five years ago. He believes Lewis’ plan is a good one, but that it should be backed up with better mental health and drug disorder treatment services.

“We need to act like it’s an emergency,” Scholes said. “It’s not perfect by any means — tiny homes are not permanent supportive housing — but they’re a heck of a lot better than the alleyways, and sidewalks and parks system.”