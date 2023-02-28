The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

One year into an ambitious plan to house everyone living on the streets of Downtown Seattle and the Chinatown International District, less than 10% of those people are in long-term housing.

Last February, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority raised $10 million in donations from private companies and foundations for a project called Partnership for Zero, with the idea that if the agency had success alleviating visible homelessness downtown, it could use the model across King County. The effort’s funders include Amazon, Starbucks, Microsoft Philanthropies, billionaires Steve and Connie Ballmer and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The authority acknowledges it has taken longer than it expected to hire and train staff, create new systems and get the initiative off the ground.

Now, the initiative is fully operational and people are starting to move inside. Nearly 60 people have moved from the streets of downtown into long-term housing as of February, the authority said.

Stakeholders are patient and optimistic, but some say the amount of progress made so far has been disappointing.

And others wonder if housing everyone downtown will even address the disorder there that officials are trying to fix.

Progress off to a slow start

“I think we’re all frustrated with where we’re at, and that we haven’t been able to make faster progress,” said Jon Scholes, CEO and president of the Downtown Seattle Association.

Tanya Woo, a small-business owner in the Chinatown International District and a Seattle City Council candidate, said she has seen the unhoused population in her neighborhood grow.

“We’re not seeing any changes. We’re not seeing any results,” Woo said of the authority’s efforts.

Regional Homelessness Authority CEO Marc Dones acknowledged the initiative’s slow start.

“I personally did not anticipate that the stand-up of some of it would be as long,” Dones said.

Dones said the agency’s new target is to reach “pretty low levels of unsheltered homelessness in the downtown core by the end of the calendar year,” possible because of the foundations already laid.

The Regional Homelessness Authority has identified what it believes to be a complete count of everyone living outside in these areas — 931, as of February.

Initiative staff are compiling this in a list that also tracks where people are located, and what each person’s challenges are in obtaining and staying in housing.

Dones said the authority hopes to one day capture data about where people are coming from before they end up on the streets of downtown and try to prevent those inflows or catch people earlier.

Data is collected by a team of 26 systems advocates, also known as peer navigators — people who have experienced homelessness themselves — that the authority spent months hiring and training.

In the last few months, the systems advocates have visited three encampments on the outskirts of downtown near Royal Brougham Way, Lumen Field and Alaskan Way to gain the trust of the people living there.

They then guide people through the process of finding and staying in housing, which can require obtaining documents like identification, as well as support for their first year in their new home after signing a lease.

As the final pillar of its framework for Partnership for Zero, the authority stood up a Housing Command Center, where initiative staff can triage each individual’s needs and barriers to housing. It’s modeled after emergency management centers that the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development uses for floods or fires.

“Homelessness is an emergency, not just in language, but in structure,” Dones said.

Independent living not for everyone

As the initiative’s staff make progress, they’ve learned that housing everyone might be more challenging than initially thought.

The hope was that the vast majority of people living unsheltered downtown would be able to move directly into long-term housing using “rapid rehousing” vouchers, a program that can pay for 12 to 24 months of a person’s rent to help get them on their feet.

Dones said staff will work with residents to help find employment or other income sources after the voucher expires.

But Dones said that systems advocates have recently been seeing more people with such complex or intense needs that they would struggle to live independently, even with their rent paid. So the team has pivoted to a greater reliance on permanent supportive housing, with individualized care for physical, mental or behavioral health needs.

About a quarter of the 59 people who signed long-term leases have gone to permanent supportive housing.

The Regional Homelessness Authority has moved an additional 96 people from downtown Seattle into hotels or homeless shelters, an intermediary step that allows staff to work through more complicated issues, Dones said.

Will it “fix” downtown woes?

Earlier this month, the Regional Homelessness Authority announced that it raised another $1 million for Partnership for Zero.

Metropolitan King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell commended the new investments, and investors as well as business and neighborhood advocates who have been clamoring for more action clearing the streets of the mostly commercial district hit hard by the pandemic generally seem to be content to see what the initiative is expected to accomplish in its second year.

At the same time, officials are speaking with urgency about getting downtown back to a robust, bustling state. In his State of the City address on Feb. 21, Harrell said creating a safe environment was a critical step toward that.

“If we don’t create a safe, welcoming downtown for everyone, everything else we do will fall flat,” Harrell said.

Scholes, of the downtown association, said it will be easy to hold the Regional Homelessness Authority accountable, because of its geography-specific approach to downtown.

“We can all see with our own eyes whether there are few people or not living on sidewalks and alleys and doorways,” Scholes said.

The complicating factor, he said, is that some of the disorder in downtown has been called “homelessness” but is not caused only by people without housing.

Outreach workers downtown say that many of the tents there are not used by homeless people as shelter to live and sleep, but for the sale of illicit goods.

Scholes said he is baking into his expectations that even if the Regional Homelessness Authority is successful at housing all 931 people identified living on the streets, the feeling of disorder in the neighborhood may remain.