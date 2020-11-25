Several organizations throughout the region will be offering warm Thanksgiving meals Thursday.

Some say they’ll have a traditional turkey dinner, while others are taking their own spin on the holiday with things like turkey sandwiches. There will definitely be some homemade treats.

Here’s a handful, though not a complete list, of organizations offering a free meal to the general public. All places listed do not require identification and only one place, Teen Feed, has an age requirement.

Alajawan’s Table Thanksgiving Dinner

The Alajawan Brown Foundation is providing a free Thanksgiving meal to go Thursday at Talley High School in South Seattle at 7800 S. 132nd St. Meals can be picked up from noon to 2 p.m. and will be delivered directly to people’s vehicles. The only requirement to receive a meal is that you wear a mask.

The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Seattle Foundation, Starbucks and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Bread of Life Mission

Bread of Life Mission will be distributing Thanksgiving meals from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday. The Mission will be serving anyone who shows up and doesn’t require an ID. The only thing it asks is that people wear a mask.

Advertising

They organization is preparing for around 200 meals and will be distributing them from its dining-room door located at 97 S. Main St. in Seattle.

Community Lunch on Capitol Hill

The Community Lunch on Capitol Hill program will be serving a Thanksgiving lunch to go Thursday outside of All Pilgrims Church on the corner of Broadway and Republican in Capitol Hill (509 10th Ave. E.) from noon to 1 p.m. The menu will be turkey and all the fixings. A vegan option will be provided as well.

OSL

OSL will be offering a free Thanksgiving meal for the general public at the City Hall Park in Seattle from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday. It expects to serve between 200 to 300 people at the park, located at 450 3rd Ave.

The menu includes turkey, stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, chopped salad and pumpkin pies, which were donated by Seattle Seahawks Defensive Back Ugo Amadi. Hot spiced apple cider will be served and a vegetarian option will be offered as well.

Queen Anne Food Bank

Queen Anne Food Bank will be offering its usual sack lunches and coffee Thursday, but it’ll be putting a Thanksgiving spin on it, serving turkey sandwiches with traditional sides, like cranberry sauce.

Advertising

It will also be handing out pieces of homemade pie baked by a local eighth-grade class. The sack lunches will be handed out from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and the organization is expecting between 150 and 200 people. The sack lunches are served from Sacred Heart Parish at 232 Warren Ave. N. Suite B.

Teen Feed – University Congregational United Church of Christ

Young people ages 13-25 can get a warm Thanksgiving dinner Thursday at the University Congregational Church of Christ in the University District from 7 to 8 p.m. The church is located at 4515 16th Ave. NE.

The food will be packaged up to go and folks will be able to get seconds.

For more information about these options and other places offering Thanksgiving meals around the region, visit Washington 211 and search “Thanksgiving meals.”