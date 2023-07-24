The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

The city of Seattle has been too broad in defining how and when it can clear homeless encampments without warning, a King County Superior Court judge ruled, deeming aspects of the city’s approach unconstitutional.

The case could have significant implications for how Seattle handles encampment clearing, but many questions remain as it continues making its way through the court system — especially around how the city treats people’s personal belongings.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington filed the lawsuit, Kitcheon v. City of Seattle, in 2019 on behalf of people who had belongings taken by the city of Seattle during encampment clearings. Sometimes those clearings happened with little to no warning, and much of their property was destroyed, rather than stored, the plaintiffs claimed.

Under the city’s rules, clearings can be expedited like this if a tent, structure or encampment is deemed an “obstruction.” But what exactly the city is allowed to place under that “obstruction” category has become one of the major linchpins in the case.

This month, Superior Court Judge David Keenan issued a partial summary judgment, calling the city’s definition of “obstruction” too broad. Keenan wrote that under Seattle’s current obstruction definition, it can be unfairly applied to people and tents who aren’t actual real obstructions to the functions of the city or general public.

“It follows that, under the obstruction definition, the City can remove a tent or person anywhere in a park, and anywhere on a public sidewalk, irrespective of actual obstruction,” Keenan wrote.

Tim Robinson, spokesperson for Seattle’s city attorney’s office, said the city plans to appeal the judge’s decision and that they are still reviewing the case.

Whether or not the city successfully appeals the decision, the case could help to formalize the protections and limitations that municipalities must follow when removing homeless encampments.

Homelessness has steadily risen across Seattle and King County in recent years. During the 2022 Point-In-Time count, more than 7,600 people were counted living unsheltered across King County and several city governments are under pressure by constituents to do something about the visible rise.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell was elected on a promise to address the city’s growing homelessness crisis and has characterized his administration’s increased encampment clearings as a return to the “status quo.”

Defining an “obstruction” is a critical piece of Seattle’s current public camping ban because it allows city staff to remove people from a site immediately without requiring them to offer outreach and alternative shelter, 72-hour notice and post-removal care, like letting people know where to go to retrieve personal belongings.

In his ruling, Keenan said the city’s broad definition means that it gives permission for the city to illegally infringe upon homeless people’s constitutional rights. At the same time, Keenan wrote that the city does have the right to remove tents and people that are true obstructions.

“We’re very happy that he’s made these decisions,” said John Midgley, senior staff attorney for the ACLU of Washington, who has been working on the case. “Time will tell what changes may or may not be made or what else might happen.”

A trial on additional aspects of the 4-year-old case is scheduled for September.

The city of Seattle has not indicated if it has already made changes or plans to change its obstruction rules. The city also declined to say whether the recent ruling has affected or halted its clearing of encampments deemed “obstructions.”

“The Court’s order does not prohibit the removal of encampments,” Robinson said.

Jamie Housen, spokesperson for Harrell, said “The city will continue to offer shelter during encampment removals, document obstructions, and comply with state and federal laws.”

Midgley said the ACLU of Washington has not asked for an injunction to bar the city from further clearings because “we assume the city will not want to continue to rely on a policy that has been declared unconstitutional.”

In two sections of his ruling, Judge Keenan called portions of Seattle’s rules unconstitutional, saying that they allow the city to infringe on people’s privacy without due cause and allow the city to inflict cruel punishment on people, specifically when people are moved without an appropriate offer of shelter.

“Denying Ream and Kitcheon [the plaintiffs] any protected privacy in their homes would be yet one more permission slip to consider them not fully human,” Keenan wrote.

Katie Meyer Scott, speaking on behalf of the National Homelessness Law Center, said she was happy to see the judge say so clearly that Washingtonian’s privacy rights extend to people living in tents and RVs.

“We [the National Homelessness Law Center] often are using the term unhoused versus homeless very specifically because these tents are people’s homes. RVs are people’s homes. They are attempting to make a home in a bad situation,” Scott said.

Scott, a resident of Seattle, said she’s witnessed firsthand the increased frequency of encampment clearings in recent years.

“There’s obviously a strong amount of pressure on the city to be acting urgently,” Scott said. But the recent decision proves that no matter the amount of public pressure or scrutiny, the city has to abide by the law and uphold people’s constitutional rights, she added.

The city of Seattle has declined to provide recent encampment clearing data, so it’s unclear how often obstruction clearings are currently occurring, but previous reporting by The Seattle Times found the practice to be common and substantially growing under former Mayor Jenny Durkan’s administration.

A recent poll by The Seattle Times found that a majority of Seattleites approve of the city’s increased clearing of homeless encampments, but they are less enthusiastic on how successful this approach is.