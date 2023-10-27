The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation and Seattle Foundation. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

People working on the front lines of the homelessness crisis are increasingly less willing to trade livable wages for meaningful work.

Last November, dozens of human service workers rallied at Seattle City Hall plaza calling on the city and King County to increase their wages in response to Mayor Bruce Harrell’s initial proposed budget that raised them by less than inflation. This year, he proposed a 9% increase for these workers, 2% above inflation, but service providers say that isn’t enough.

One organization is taking matters into its own hands.

In response to staff turnover and job vacancies that it said grew unsustainable during the pandemic, one of Seattle’s largest homelessness nonprofits took a leap of faith and increased entry-level wages by 72% compared with 2021. Staff at Downtown Emergency Service Center now start making at least $29 per hour, significantly higher than the $21 or $22 that similar positions at other organizations pay.

DESC did this without receiving an ongoing commitment from the city and King County to support their wage increase, a fundamental shift in how human service worker wages are normally set.

DESC’s move raises the question of whether wages across the sector will follow, especially as the King County Regional Homelessness Authority sets new terms in new contracts with the organizations paid to provide outreach, shelter and other services next year. And if so, whether that could mean a reduction in services and shelter beds in the county.

Advertising

How they did it

Raising wages has been one of Downtown Emergency Service Center’s top priorities for the last six or seven years. Executive Director Daniel Malone said service providers can’t address homelessness and behavioral health needs in the community if staff are competing for the same affordable housing resources as their clients.

The organization’s urgency to increase wages was amped up in 2021, when the King County Regional Homelessness Authority hired its own team of direct service workers and paid them $80,000 a year, nearly double what entry-level staff were making at his organization and other nonprofits.

“Seeing that kind of thing can make one a little nervous that if they do that, they’re going to end up attracting away all of our staff to fill those jobs,” Malone said.

He also said he took inspiration from Choose 180, a Burien-based youth diversion nonprofit that used fundraising to increase its minimum salary to $70,000 in 2021.

Around that time, DESC received additional funding from the state for its behavioral health crisis programs and from the city of Seattle’s JumpStart revenue to stabilize permanent supportive housing programs. That paid for wage increases for workers in those programs.

But that didn’t cover raises for workers at DESC’s homeless shelters or other parts of the organization, and Malone said leadership didn’t want a pay disparity within the organization. So using one-time funding, including from private donations, DESC raised pay for shelter workers and the rest of its staff through the end of 2023.

Advertising

In the past, the organization would see how much funding it received from the city and county, pay rent, insurance and utilities, and only if there was any money left over think about raising wages. But Malone said that method created a “deep workforce unsustainability hole.”

Now, he said, “We’re not going to have our wage costs be the afterthought. They’re going to be the first thought.”

Turnover at DESC is down from 36% to 38% in the past two years to 23% in 2023 so far.

That continuity matters, Malone said, because DESC and other service providers’ work depends on relationships with the people they’re serving.

“Whether connecting with someone in a psychiatric crisis on the street or helping a longtime client work on their goals for a healthy life, staff people doing this work need time to earn the trust of people who may be wary of others,” he said.

Advertising

How to sustain?

DESC had enough money to raise wages across the board through the end of 2023, but its leaders haven’t figured out exactly how it’s going to sustain its wage increases going forward.

Most service providers rely on government contracts and grants for the majority of their revenue.

Last year, Seattle increased contracts by the amount inflation increased — 7.6%. This year, Harrell’s proposed budget goes a little beyond that, bumping wages by more than 9%, 2% more than inflation.

Addressing the homelessness crisis requires “both places for people to go and a stable and supported workforce,” Harrell’s office wrote in a statement, adding that the mayor is looking to the county and state for help on these issues.

DESC and other organizations hope that Seattle or higher levels of government increase their funding. If they don’t, Malone said that the organization would have to reduce the number of staff or the amount of services it can provide per dollar of funding.

“There’s not going to be a go-back on the wages,” Malone said.

Sponsored

Some say this is part of a broader change in expectations in the nonprofit industry.

“There definitely has been, in the nonprofit world, a shift from ‘If you feel good about what you do, we will pay you less’ to ‘Everyone should feel good about what they do and everyone should get paid the value of their labor,’ ” said Mary Steele, executive director at Compass Housing Alliance, a housing and homelessness nonprofit.

But Compass hasn’t been able to increase pay like DESC — entry-level wages are still around $21 an hour — because, Steele said, government contracts haven’t supported that kind of raise.

Like Compass, smaller nonprofits say they can’t afford a big swing like DESC.

Shalimar Gonzales, CEO of Solid Ground, a nonprofit that provides homelessness services, said her organization doesn’t have the fundraising capacity to even pay for one-time raises like DESC did. And she said risk-averse organizations may not want to make big wage increases without sustained funding.

But she sees an opportunity for DESC’s wage increases to be a steppingstone for the entire industry rather than a way for other organizations to undercut DESC’s prices and take its contracts.

Advertising

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority plans to reprocure its contracts in 2024, meaning that nonprofits will have to bid for work, and price efficiency will be a factor in which organizations get selected.

Gonzales said other organizations could support DESC’s raises by not bidding for the same contracts.

“It’s going to take folks like Dan, it’s going to take other individuals, taking the first leap to be able to say, ‘We’re doing this. We’re kind of jumping off a cliff here. And we know that our collective human services community hopefully is going to help catch us in this.’ ” Gonzales said.

A recent University of Washington study commissioned by the city of Seattle found nonprofit human-services workers in Washington earn 37% less than people who do similar work in other industries.

Malone hopes to attract people who would otherwise be in those other sectors like government and health care, rather than from other homelessness services nonprofits.

“That is a worry for me because strengthening DESC at the expense of weakening other nonprofits is not really good for the community at large,” Malone said.

Advertising

The King County Regional Homelessness Authority leadership has pushed wages as a top priority since its inception — but has been criticized by nonprofits for not doing enough.

If the authority were to substantially increase wages across the board without a corresponding increase in funding, that would likely result in fewer services and fewer shelter beds. Spokesperson Anne Martens declined to say how the agency would approach such a decision, saying it would advocate for more funding.

“The fact is that our society has not valued the work of caregiving, and we’re forced into impossible choices between living wages, quality, and quantity. Effective services and living wages should not be mutually exclusive; we have to figure out a way to do both,” Martens wrote.