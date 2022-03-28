The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

A ballot initiative filed Monday afternoon by a new homelessness advocacy coalition would establish a public developer that would create, own and maintain public housing in Seattle.

The effort is known as “social housing,” and it’s essentially publicly owned housing that is insulated from private market forces and designed to be permanently affordable.

“Virtually every elected leader, and every individual working in housing and human services, agrees that we urgently need more housing for very low-income workers and income restricted residents,” Tiffani McCoy said in a statement Monday. She’s the advocacy director at Seattle’s street newspaper Real Change and co-chair of the coalition behind the measure, House Our Neighbors.

If the ballot initiative succeeds, it would create a renter-majority governing board to oversee the work.

The announcement about the initiative did not specify how much the new office would cost or where the funding would come from.

“We cannot continue relying on the private housing market to meet our housing needs,” according to a statement released by the House Our Neighbors coalition Monday. “Each year that goes by where the City of Seattle is not proposing radical improvements to our affordable housing landscape, rent continues to rise, more of our neighbors are pushed into homelessness, Black and Brown communities are displaced, and low-wage workers are pushed out of the city.”

The homelessness advocacy organization, funded by Real Change, calls the ballot initiative a response to Charter 29 — more commonly known as the campaign Compassion Seattle, which would have added into the city’s charter document a mandate to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on shelter and housing and enforce camping laws.

The proposed amendment was kicked off the ballot by a King County judge who said it would have interfered with state law.