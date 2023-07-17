The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Nearly 300 people have left a hotel shelter program that collapsed this spring — either to temporary shelter, permanent housing or an unknown destination.

The effort to keep the hotel residents from the street cost the region hours of overtime and a new hotel lease, and delayed an effort to reduce visible homelessness in downtown Seattle.

After nearly three months of emergency response — typically used in severe weather situations — 122 people were moved into shelter or other temporary locations like a hospital, jail or treatment center, while 110 people either returned to living on the streets, in their vehicle or with a loved one.

Fifty three people, or 32 households, were moved into permanent housing. Some used rapid-rehousing dollars, while others already had housing vouchers, but just needed help securing a place, according to Zaneta McQuarter, co-director of the Regional Homelessness Authority’s Peer Navigation team.

To provide diversion funds and pay to keep hotels open, the authority received $750,000 from King County, and the state Legislature approved up to $6 million from the state’s Right of Way Safety Initiative fund to be used on keeping people in hotels until other options were found.

McQuarter said that after the program was stabilized with emergency dollars and people were consolidated into two hotels, six peer navigators with the homelessness authority worked five days a week to help people find housing or new shelter placements.

The authority’s final day on the project was June 30, when state funding ran out. Anne Martens, spokesperson for the authority, said less than $1 million from the Right of Way funding was used so far, but final calculations are still being made to determine the total cost of the authority’s intervention.

When the authority took over the Washington Lived Experience Coalition’s program in April, nearly 300 people were living across four hotels. The coalition, a group composed of people who know homelessness firsthand, started the hotel program near the end of 2022 using $1 million it received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The group had never run a homeless hotel shelter program before and by March was $700,000 in debt.

Many people living at the hotels previously told The Seattle Times that after they were moved into a hotel they received no further assistance or case management by Lived Experience staff for how to transition out.

It’s unclear how many more people left the program before the authority got involved, making it nearly impossible to calculate the true cost of the collapse, which was originally reported by the news website PubliCola.

“When [the King County Regional Homelessness Authority] took over the work, the [Lived Experience Coalition] was then told to disengage from the hoteling effort and the relationships and trust that we had built,” according to a statement released by the coalition Friday. “Unfortunately, there have been discrepancies and blame placed upon the [Lived Experience Coalition].”

The Lived Experience Coalition claims that it was unaware of its rapid spending because its fiscal sponsor who managed a bank account for the group, Building Changes, didn’t notify them.

Building Changes rebutted that claim in April, saying it made several attempts to let the coalition know.

The authority claims that it first learned of the Lived Experience Coalition’s crisis in March.

“We got a communication from Building Changes that they were dissolving their relationship with the Lived Experience Coalition, which made it even more clear that there was a real funding challenge,” said Peter Lynn, chief program officer for the homelessness authority.

McQuarter said that authority staff had to build a list from scratch of all the hotels’ occupants because the Lived Experience Coalition didn’t have any form of record-keeping to identify who has living there.

Some families living at the hotels needed help paying back rent and past-due utility bills to help them secure housing. Some people needed financial help, considered “diversion funding,” to reconnect with a family member or find a place to live.

The authority moved about 100 households it considered most vulnerable into a different hotel in Renton for the duration of the emergency response, McQuarter said, which included seniors, families with children and those considered medically vulnerable.

The authority covered overtime pay for several homeless service providers who stepped in to assist, such as REACH, The Salvation Army, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, Purpose Dignity Action and more.

To coordinate efforts, a daily morning call with providers was held by homelessness authority staff, and McQuarter said that coordination could be the silver lining to this crisis.

“I think we’re more in contact now,” McQuarter said of the authority and other homelessness organizations, “or at least trying to.”

Because the authority’s system advocate team pivoted to help with the Coalition’s collapsing hotel program, the authority’s Partnership for Zero on-the-ground work was put on hold.

Partnership for Zero is one of the authority’s major initiatives. It has received millions in private funding to try to address Seattle’s highly visible unsheltered homeless population downtown and even before this hotel crisis came to light, the initiative was already off to a slow start.

Staff were just returning to that work this past week, spokesperson Martens said.