MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A warming center is scheduled to re-open in Moses Lake in December, but resources are still being sought.

Located at 938 W. Broadway Ave., the center has operated the last three winters in the city. It provides a warm place for homeless people to come in off of the streets, relax, eat a hot meal and be on their way.

“A warming center is not a shelter. Providing a shelter in our community is a significant investment of resources and human capital,” Director Shelia Chilson explained.

Currently operated by staff and volunteers, the goal this year is to hire staff to operate the center while relying on volunteers and churches. Chilson said the city’s Homeless Taskforce must raise $17,000 for each month to cover rent, utilities and staffing.

A local business leader has committed to providing $5,000 in matching funds to support the Warming Center, which will be open seven days a week from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.