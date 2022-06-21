The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

With the arrival of semi-warmer weather and the official start of summer, homeless service organizations are asking for donations of some seasonal supplies — think sunscreen, salt tablets and umbrellas — along with the more standard clothing and household wares to support their homeless clients.

Here’s a quick list of what some providers working in the Seattle region say they could use this season.

Catholic Community Services

Catholic Community Services has different needs for its different programs.

In King County, the faith-based organization helps adults and families and is asking for personal hygiene items including body soap, adult underwear (like Depend), razors, toothbrushes, toothpaste, toilet paper, menstrual products, laundry detergent, bath towels, deodorant and lotion. To schedule a drop-off, contact Ajanae Reed at areed@ccsww.org.

In Pierce County, the organization’s Family Housing Network is asking for laundry detergent that comes in pods, dryer sheets and bleach. To coordinate a donation, contact Alan Brown at alanb@ccsww.org.

Compass Housing Alliance

Compass Housing Alliance provides affordable housing, enhanced shelter and emergency services to people experiencing homelessness in King County, and it provides them with move-in kits. That’s where you can help.

Compass is asking for donations of essential home items like cleaning supplies, kitchen utensils, cookware, bedding and more. You can see the full wish list on Amazon or if you have new or gently used home items to donate directly, contact volunteer@compasshousingalliance.org.

DESC

The Downtown Emergency Service Center, one of Seattle’s largest homeless service providers, is in need of many summer-specific items such as sunscreen, flip-flops, bottled water, refillable water bottles, salt tablets and umbrellas. Other items include socks, lip balm and deodorant.

You can find more of the things DESC needs, as well as ways to donate, on its website, desc.org. To arrange a donation drop off, email donations@desc.org.

Elizabeth Gregory Home

Elizabeth Gregory Home, located in Seattle’s University District, offers support for single women who are homeless or are at-risk of becoming homeless through case management, transitional housing and a drop-in day center.

The organization is in need of new or gently used tennis shoes, $10 Target gift cards, new underwear, new twin-size sheet sets and adult disposable underwear. It’s also asking for full-sized bottles of shampoo, conditioner, body wash, shaving cream and hair styling products. Donations can be shipped or brought to Elizabeth Gregory Home from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday through Friday. For information, visit eghseattle.org/ways-to-give.

LIHI

The Low Income Housing Institute, which provides permanent housing and temporary shelter, put together a list of the 10 most-needed items: full-size hygiene products, laundry detergent, socks and underwear for adults, nonperishable foods, tops and sweatpants for adults, blankets and pillows, cat and dog food, backpacks, grocery store gift cards, and arts and crafts supplies.

You can drop off items at LIHI’s Lakefront Community House, located at 600 N. 130th St. in Seattle, on weekdays between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Mary’s Place

Mary’s Place, which supports families experiencing homelessness, is in need of summer-specific items, including bathing suits and sandals for kids and adults (all sizes), water bottles, sunscreen, sunglasses and beach towels.

Other items on its critical needs list includes twin-size sheets and blankets, pillows that are gently used or new, deodorant, body wash, baby formula, and diapers for kids ranging from sizes 5-7. You can see Mary’s Place’s full needs list and drop-off details by visiting its website, marysplaceseattle.org, and you can order items directly from Amazon.

New Horizons

New Horizons supports homeless youth ages 13 to 25. It’s in need of adult-sized clothing including new socks, new underwear (sizes medium to 3x), lightweight jackets, shoes, flip-flops (size large), sweatpants, sweatshirts and leggings. Besides undergarments, gently-used clothing is accepted.

Other in-need items include towels, backpacks, reusable water bottles and gift cards to places like Bartell Drugs, Walgreens, Target, McDonalds, Starbucks and more.

To see New Horizons’ full donation list, visit its Amazon wish list. To arrange a donation drop-off, contact Volunteer Coordinator Rodney Scott at rodneys@nhmin.org.

Operation Nightwatch

Operation Nightwatch, a faith-based organization in Seattle, is asking for toiletries, bottled water, socks and seasonal items, including sunscreen and hand warmers. You can check out their full Amazon wish list.

In addition, Operation Nightwatch is looking for volunteers to support its nightly free-meal program and its street outreach, and to drive people to overnight shelter. Additionally, it’s looking for potential overnight shelter space, such as basements or activity rooms in churches.

“Operation Nightwatch is always interested in talking with folks who have a place where they can set up a supervised, overnight shelter,” said Deacon Frank DiGirolamo, new executive director of Operation Nightwatch. “This makes significant difference in the lives of 10 or more people.”

To learn more about its volunteering program, email volunteer@seattlenightwatch.org, and to discuss possibly participating in its shelter program, contact Bethany Buer at bethany@seattlenightwatch.org or Deacon Frank DiGirolamo at frank@seattlenightwatch.org.

ROOTS

ROOTS is a large emergency shelter for young adults located in Seattle’s University District. It’s collecting clothing, hygiene supplies, small electronics and gift cards. Some of its biggest needs include headphones, UCB-C and iPhone charging cords, hair care products, toothbrushes, deodorant, and body wash. Items can be shipped directly to ROOTS through its Amazon wish list and more information is provided on its website, rootsinfo.org.

The Sophia Way

The Sophia Way supports women experiencing homelessness by offering support and shelter. It’s asking for travel-sized household items including lotion, body wash, shampoo, conditioner and deodorant. Its shelter locations are in need of laundry detergent pods, paper towels, toilet paper, tissues, hand soap, disinfectant cleaning wipes, towels and bottled water. It’s also asking for new bras and underwear in all sizes.

It’s in need of food donations as well, including cereals, apple sauce, oatmeal, coffee and tea. Gift cards in $20 increments are encouraged as well for local grocery stores, Target, Walmart and more.

To arrange a donation drop-off at The Sophia Way’s downtown Bellevue donation center, email volunteer@sophiaway.org or check out more items on its Amazon wish list.

YMCA of Greater Seattle

YMCA of Greater Seattle is asking for items to support its housing programs for homeless youth, such as twin-size bedding, pillows, new undergarments (like underwear and T-shirts), fans, gift cards and meals. The Y’s Arcadia Young Adult Shelter has its own wish list on Amazon as well.

If you have questions or want to arrange a donation drop-off contact sicvolunteer@seattleymca.org.

YouthCare

YouthCare, which helps young people experiencing homelessness, is focusing this summer on gathering kitchen and pantry items to help people as they enter housing. Needed items include dining and cookware such as pots, pans, utensils, can openers, storage containers, plates, and cups; pantry items such as canned goods, packaged items and instant foods; and cleaning products, brooms, paper towels and cloth towels.

To arrange a donation, contact Amanda Ayers-Ruiz at amanda.ayersruiz@youthcare.org, or by visiting YouthCare’s website.