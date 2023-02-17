As the lead widens for Initiative 135, proponents are looking to find startup funding for a potential new Seattle public housing developer.

Initiative 135, which would establish the Seattle Social Housing Developer, is pulling away with a substantial lead as more votes are counted following Tuesday’s special election. As of Friday afternoon, 57% of people who cast a ballot are in favor of creating the new public development authority, and 43% of voters said “no.”

So far, 158,200 votes have been counted with an estimated 400 remaining, showing a nearly 33% voter turnout during the odd-year special election.

But, assuming the lead remains, it is unclear when the new agency could start its work.

Leaders behind the initiative say that they intentionally left out a funding mechanism from the initiative’s language to prevent it from being tossed out by the courts, so local and state officials are beginning to look at how to set the authority up.

The initiative requires the city of Seattle to provide startup funds for the first 18 months of the developer’s operation, “including but not limited to office space, staffing, supplies, insurance and bonding, and legal services,” according to the initiative.

The mayor’s office said it’s currently working with the city’s legal department, reviewing any immediate requirements contained within the initiative, assuming it passes when the results are certified.

City staff are reviewing “how funding for the initiative would work and where that funding might come from, and next steps to best proceed,” said Jamie Housen, spokesperson for Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office.

Those next steps might not come until November, Housen said. That is when the city starts budget deliberations.

Housen said the City Charter spells out that if a passed ordinance requires city funding that isn’t included in the current budget, then the city can’t allocate money to it until after the “next succeeding budget shall take effect.”

Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales tried to get funding for the Social Housing Developer included in the most recent city budget, but that effort failed.

Tiffani McCoy, co-chair of House Our Neighbors, the coalition behind the measure, said that talks are already underway with Morales’ team about a path forward, and that they’ll soon host a meeting with community partners to discuss implementation.

“We have a really good start, I think,” McCoy said.

State Rep. Frank Chopp, D-Seattle, said that assuming the measure passes and is certified, he will then submit a budget request form worth $750,000 to the House Appropriations Committee to try to secure more startup funds for the developer.

While Chopp said he’s happy the measure is currently leading, he’s not sure his budget request will be approved.

“I think it’s important that we help out,” Chopp said.

The proponents of the measure have already declared victory, not waiting for the results to be finalized. They say the developer will immediately be able to apply for grants and philanthropic dollars. The developer will also be able to issue bonds in exchange for low-interest loans.

Initiative 135 asked voters to create a new public development authority to build “social housing,” an affordable-housing model that’s more widely used in Europe, and is slowly gathering steam in the U.S.

If passed, the new Seattle Social Housing Developer will be able to develop, own, acquire and maintain public housing in Seattle for people earning up to 120% of the area median income. The initiative defines “social housing” as mixed-income, permanently affordable housing, where tenants have a say in how it’s run.

King County Elections said another batch of votes will be released Tuesday, after the Presidents Day holiday.