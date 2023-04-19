In the last days of Washington’s legislative session, advocates and lawmakers want to greatly increase two state funds to address student and family homelessness.

Typically, each fund receives about $4 million every two years, but there is a push to grow that to up to $10 million; backers say the increase would allow school districts and local organizations to better meet demand across the state. The Homeless Student Stability Program and the Washington Youth and Families Fund support families and young people experiencing homelessness by helping to connect them to housing and other resources they need to gain greater stability.

Washington has one of the highest numbers of homeless students in the country, yet receives among the lowest federal funds per student, according to recent reporting by The Seattle Times.

Homeless students face some of the greatest disparities in graduation rates and suspension and expulsion from school, and are more likely to be homeless as adults. Some school districts have used state funds to address these disparities with success, such as North Thurston Public Schools, which was featured in a Seattle Times report for narrowing its graduation gap between housed and unhoused students.

Currently, the House’s budget proposes increasing the Homeless Student Stability Program to $10 million, matching advocates’ recommendations. However, most of the new money comes from one-time funding sources, and advocates fear the increase would go away next budget cycle. The proposal also adds $1 million to the Washington Youth and Families Fund.

Separately, the Senate’s budget proposes that the Homeless Student Stability Program receive a $2 million boost — an increase over previous years but short of advocates’ goal — and leaves the Washington Youth and Families Fund at $4 million.

But it’s unclear whether an increase will occur in the final budget.

Budget negotiations are happening behind closed doors, so advocates have to wait to see who wins out in the final budget presented for legislative approval before it’s sent on to Gov. Jay Inslee’s desk.

Rep. Julio Cortes, D-Everett, introduced multiple bills this session to support young adults and families experiencing homelessness, and said he hopes the final budget is generous to those groups.

“My goal is to get closer to our budget and strike a balance between available revenue and the needs of unhoused individuals,” Cortes said.

More than 25,000 people were reported homeless in Washington in 2022, a 10% increase from 2020. Before the pandemic, during the 2018-19 school year, nearly 40,000 students were reported homeless. It’s larger than the state’s total homeless population because the U.S. Department of Education considers living doubled up as a form of homelessness, but the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development does not.

Over time, homelessness has steadily risen across Seattle and King County as well as in other parts of the state.

And while the need for housing assistance and homelessness services for adults and families has increased, some state budget lines haven’t followed suit.

“This is the opportunity to increase this,” said Liza Burell, managing director of programs at Building Changes, a nonprofit working with school districts and organizations in Washington to advance strategies to better support families and students experiencing homelessness. “The need is more.”

Building Changes administers the Washington Youth and Families Fund, which was created in 2004. Burell said during last year’s grant cycle, organizations requested 13 times more in funding than what was available.

Five out of 19 organizations that applied to the Washington State Department of Commerce for funding through the two-year Homeless Student Stability Program were awarded during the last grant cycle. Separately, 17 school districts received grants from the Washington Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, according to its website, which draws funds under the same law, but allocates that money directly to school districts.

Washington is one of a few states that allocates state dollars to support homeless students in addition to federal funding provided under the McKinney-Vento Act, which ensures equal access to education regardless of housing status.

Those added state resources are greatly needed because federal funding doesn’t rise if states are successful at identifying more homeless students, which in a way penalizes a state for better identification and puts Washington’s students at a disadvantage.

“Washington state is frankly a leader in student homelessness, and we have the opportunity to double down,” Burell said.

The REACH Center, based in Tacoma, is one of the five organizations which received $190,000 in Commerce Department Homeless Student Stability funding. It uses the money to work in four rural school districts across Pierce County including Puyallup and the Sumner-Bonney Lake School District.

“We’re actually using the funding to help communities that are in what we call ‘resource deserts,’” said Devon Isakson, director of The REACH Center.

After a student is identified as homeless in one of the four school districts, Isakson said REACH Center staff members work alongside school counselors and McKinney-Vento liaisons, the district’s staff member or members tasked with overseeing its homeless student services, to identify a family’s greatest needs and apply the Homeless Student Stability Program dollars to pay for it.

Isakson said that one of the fund’s greatest strengths is the flexibility it allows providers to use the money in different ways. Staff have used the funding to buy plane tickets to reunite a family with their support system in a different state or helped them cover rental fees or moving costs.

“Schools are there for education. My agency is here for housing,” Isakson said.

Reuben Twin, who works on homelessness response at Mother Nation, a King-County-based organization serving the needs of Native residents who don’t qualify for services with local tribes, echoed that flexibility is a similar key ingredient with the funding it receives from the Washington Youth and Families Fund.

Twin said this flexibility allows the organization to apply the money in different ways, ranging from helping with a car repair so that someone can keep their job to covering late rent payments to keep someone housed. It also allows Mother Nation to recognize different forms of families, not just biological families.

“In the Native community, we have different definitions of family,” Twin said.

If funding isn’t able to increase for either program, Twin said that loosening the restrictions even more would allow community-based organizations the flexibility to meet clients’ unique needs.

Lawmakers are working this week to reconcile the House and Senate’s biennial budget proposals with the goal of passing it before the session runs out Sunday.