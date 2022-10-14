After more than a month of public protests, King County has decided to scrap its plan to expand an existing homeless shelter in Seattle’s Sodo neighborhood, close to the Chinatown International District.

Large numbers of community members and supporters of the nearby Chinatown International District opposed the county’s plan to greatly expand the existing shelter, saying that the neighborhood has already been asked to shoulder more than its share of homeless services as well as a high number of residents living outside.

King County Executive Dow Constantine announced the change of plans in a press release Friday, saying that the money will now be redirected to other homelessness-related projects.

“Over the past six weeks, community members have shared their feedback about the current state of public safety and other concerns in the Chinatown-International District and surrounding neighborhoods. It is clear that building trust and resolving underlying concerns about the conditions in the community today will take considerable time before we can move forward with any added service capacity,” Constantine said in a release.

The existing Sodo site was planned to become the region’s largest hub for social services – growing to hold 419 shelter beds, creating safe parking for people living in RVs, adding tiny homes and additional mental health services and addiction treatment on site.

County officials said the hub would have helped alleviate visible homelessness in Chinatown International District, as well as other hard-hit neighborhoods.

Most of the funding for the previous plan is coming from one-time funding provided by the American Rescue Plan.

Now the the expansion in Sodo has been scrapped, the redirection of the federal funding will first have to be approved by King County Council.

If approved, Constantine wants to redirect the money toward other homelessness efforts that would include improving shelter and permanent housing access, providing a one-time wage boost for people working in homeless services and investing in services for places like the Green River, in unincorporated King County, which has a sizeable unsheltered homeless population.