Five months after elected officials balked at the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s five-year plan first draft, they approved a scaled-back version in a meeting last week. Now finalized, the plan will serve as guideposts for the authority’s operations.

“Our plan is grounded in our current reality and how we can be responsible stewards of the homeless response system,” said Helen Howell, interim CEO of the Regional Homelessness Authority, who presented the details of the plan to the agency’s governing committee on Thursday.

The reworked plan focuses less on the $12 billion and tens of thousands of shelter and housing units the authority says are needed to fully address the county’s homelessness crisis and emphasizes areas the homelessness system can be more efficient.

It especially highlights actions the authority wants to take in the next two years, which include improving the contracting process with service providers that has been months late in the past two years, restructuring contracts with nonprofits, leveraging new funding sources like Medicaid, adding new services and shelter beds if funding becomes available, and improving data collection, especially for populations disproportionately impacted by homelessness.

Elected officials said they were happy with the changes the authority made from the initial version.

“I’m always pleased when people are providing feedback and the [Regional Homelessness Authority] listens to the feedback and provided a plan that we can actually get excited about,” said Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. He also suggested the authority find ways for members of the general public to get more involved in addressing homelessness.

Seattle City Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who also sits on the authority’s governing committee, took the opportunity in the Thursday meeting to urge the authority to delay its planned rebidding of homelessness contracts until it fixes the issues that led to service providers being paid months late. The authority originally planned this fall to let most contracts expire with nonprofits that perform homelessness services and then make them submit new bids to win awards to do that work in an attempt to better define success metrics and streamline the work.

“The rebid I think, by design, will introduce a lot of uncertainty for our contracted partners who are already feeling strained by contracting delays,” Herbold said.

With its five-year plan finalized, the authority will now turn toward implementing it as it continues working with the suburbs on subregional plans and looks for a new CEO to lead it.