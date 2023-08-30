The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation and Seattle Foundation. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

A few months ago, King County’s two-year experiment in addressing the homelessness crisis appeared to teeter on the balance.

The Regional Homelessness Authority was caught in the crossfires of finger pointing after a hotel shelter program collapsed. The authority hadn’t paid its service providers in months, and those nonprofits had run out of patience and trust. Then in May, its controversial founding leader Marc Dones suddenly resigned.

Since then, the authority has enjoyed a period of relative quiet.

Helen Howell took over as interim CEO after serving as deputy to Dones. Howell has worked in the region’s housing and human services sector for years.

Howell has declined to take the position long-term. But as she told Project Homeless, she’s reflecting on the authority’s short but often tumultuous history, what’s worked and what hasn’t, and where she wants to leave the organization by the time she hands it off.

Can you share why you don’t want to stay on as the Regional Homelessness Authority’s CEO?

The recruiters for the first go-round for the CEO position reached out and worked on me. And I said, “Three boards, are you kidding me?” One board is quite sufficient.

And it’s just, people are overwhelmed and very emotionally charged about this issue. It’s a crisis. And the politics are very politically charged. So it’s just not something I want to spend the rest of my career doing. And I’m not that far from retirement. It’s not next year, but you know, a few years away.

What did you learn from Marc Dones’ tenure about what to do, what not to do, and how to do it?

Fair. Many of us came to this organization because of Marc, to support a really visionary leader who aspired to do work very differently. And the idea of a startup government agency, even though it’s kind of an oxymoron, that’s what attracted us. And maybe we could approach this very differently and maybe it could make a big difference.

And how to state it delicately, implementation is key. Vision is wonderful, but you have to be able to deliver. And that’s super important. And I guess I would recommend to those doing the hiring, that they select somebody who’s actually led a large organization before. I think that’s super important. And who is willing to rely on their team, meaning hire people with great expertise, ideas, great thinkers, problem solvers, and then let them go to work. And have it be more of a team approach to leading. I think you can get a lot further that way.

What do you see as the authority’s biggest successes so far?

An example of work that’s going great is the Right of Way work that we’re partnering with the state to do. Thanks to their funding of both temporary housing and permanent housing, we’ve been able to bring about 300 people inside. What’s made the difference is the investment in permanent housing.

I think the staff is a strength, and probably our biggest strength. And the level of commitment is pretty amazing. The people who do this work care. And there’s a level of commitment that you don’t see in a lot of lines of business.

In the past few years, the authority has often been mired in politics over the budget, over the role of tiny homes, over how to clear encampments, over which encampments to prioritize. Is there any way to disentangle the authority from politics?

I don’t think that that’s possible. I think that’s going to be part of the job. All the funding is super important, right? Federal, state, county, city, business and philanthropy. And everybody has their interests in mind and don’t all have the same vantage points. And everyone wants this crisis solved. And there are no quick fixes, right? Change takes time. And if we want to change this reality, it’s going to take investment as well. Marc was right about that.

Two years in, and most of the funding for the RHA still comes from Seattle and King County. Will the regional homelessness authority ever truly be regional?

I think it can be. We’ve had some success in North King County. They’re setting an example and stepping up and you know, your coverage shows all the complications in Federal Way and Burien and yes, it underscores that we really do need to bring more of the 39 cities into a more unified approach.

We’re continuing the conversations, but we don’t have the leverage to force a city to make the choice, they have to see it as in their self interest. And I think more and more as some of our smaller cities have challenges with this crisis, they’re going to look to the regional authority for assistance for recommendations on how they can go about addressing it.

Do you think, after two years, it’s become clearer what the authority’s role is?

I think it’s a little bit murky right now still. And expectations are really huge. And like I said, it’s so politically charged. I also think it’s always nice to have someone to blame. And it’s a huge problem, and it’s not going away anytime soon.

And whether people feel comfortable to let the authority do its work, is another question. There’s some reins by our funders, and understandably so. But they’re held accountable to the voters, so it makes sense.

What is your main priority right now and how would you like to leave the authority changed?

For me as interim CEO, the main priority is shoring up operations. We need to be able to deliver contracts. Timely contracts are our core book of business. That’s what we do, we contract with nonprofit service providers to provide services to those living unsheltered.

I’d like to put the authority in a better position to really deliver. And if we can be that much more effective, and a little bit more efficient, I think it just positions us well, for the work in front of us, especially the rebidding of the entire system. That’s the ultimate opportunity right there. But we won’t be trusted to take that on unless we can handle our procurement and our contracting and our invoicing. So yeah, the boring administrative stuff matters.

What advice do you have for the next leader of the regional homelessness authority?

Well, it’s a tough job. And we’ve talked about how politically charged it is, and the intensity of the emotions around it. I guess I would suggest looking at the resignation letters for both Marc Dones from the KCRHA but also, Heidi Marston, from the Los Angeles homelessness Services Authority. It’s always better to come in with your eyes wide open.

I also think it’s a good idea to concentrate on the core functions of the agency. Control what you can, but there’s a whole lot that you have no control over, including the root causes of homelessness. So, you know, continue to advocate in terms of things that might have an impact on those root causes. You know, homelessness is preventable through housing, and education, a living wage, health care. And ultimately, I think this is a community that wants to be the type of community that’s offering everybody the opportunity to thrive.

I don’t think that the next person tenured in the CEO role is going to solve homelessness. I think that putting that expectation out there is quite something, especially given the resources that are available to do this work.