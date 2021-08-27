A judge has ruled that Charter Amendment 29, known as “Compassion Seattle,” won’t go before Seattle voters in November. The measure could have changed the way the city addresses homelessness if it had passed, although how much isn’t clear.

King County Superior Court Judge Catherine Schaffer said that she actually liked the ballot initiative and would have voted for it if it was on a ballot — but her ruling was about whether it goes beyond the power given to cities by state law.

“But my view is kind of irrelevant to what’s before me,” Shaffer said during a hearing Friday. If passed, Charter Amendment 29 “would be local folks seeking to overturn the will of the state population as expressed through our state representatives in legislation. And that’s not how it works.”

The measure would have temporarily amended the city’s charter, its founding document, to demand that the city set up 2,000 shelter or housing units in a year, rewrite its budget so more money goes to social services, and “develop policies and procedures to address those individuals who remain in public spaces,” which the next mayor — who will be chosen in November — could have interpreted a number of ways.

It’s an irregular way to set policy, and the plaintiffs — including the American Civil Liberties Union of Washington and advocacy group the Transit Riders’ Union — argued it goes outside the bounds laid out by state law.

The measure has been incredibly divisive, splitting homelessness nonprofits, advocates and the two candidates for mayor. Mayoral candidate Bruce Harrell, former council president, was for the mandate, and his opponent, current council president M. Lorena Gonzalez, was against.

The Seattle/King County Coalition on Homelessness, which represents scores of homeless nonprofits, is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, while the heads of some of the largest homeless shelters, housing providers and funders have lent their voices in support.

“These businesses and stakeholders should have a place at the table, but the charter amendment process is not the way,” said Knoll Lowney, a lawyer for the plaintiffs.

The Compassion Seattle campaign, which was created by business leaders at the Downtown Seattle Association and local chambers of commerce, among others, did not say whether it plans to immediately appeal the decision. Those groups plowed more than $1 million into the campaign.

Tom Ahearne, a lawyer for the campaign, said during the hearing that the plaintiffs brought the case late on purpose to make it hard to appeal quickly — and that it would be more fair to voters to challenge the measure after they stated their will this November.

“All doubts should be resolved in the favor of letting the people vote,” Ahearne said.