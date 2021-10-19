It’s time to pass the mic. We often hear from politicians and business leaders about homelessness. The crisis comes up between neighbors and in political debates. Now, we’ll hear directly from people who have lived it.

Join The Seattle Times and Path with Art for an evening of storytelling about homelessness and resilience from people who have lived it starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28.

Stories About Home will feature five storytellers from across the region. Through spoken-word storytelling, they’ll offer a more personal and nuanced look at many of the issues facing the more than 12,000 people who are living outside, in vehicles or in shelter across King County.

Covering topics from addiction to mental illness, survival and grief, storytellers will help to shine a light on one of our region’s most complicated problems.

The hourlong event will be livestreamed via Zoom and Facebook and will conclude with a live question-and-answer session between audience members and storytellers.

Bering Sienicki is a member of the Yurok Tribe and grew up in South King County. He now lives in Capitol Hill, loves to write and works part-time for a thrift store, while also attending college. Bering’s story centers on the five years he lived outside in Seattle and how he left the streets and found recovery.

Michelle Murray is an Army veteran who now lives in Olympia with her dog, Sakkara. Since leaving the military, she’s battled with PTSD and homelessness. Michelle’s story looks at the support she found during her military service, and what happens to a person when that’s taken away.

Harold Odom is the director of policy and community outreach for the Lived Experience Coalition. He lives in a tiny house village in Georgetown, where he’s been for four years. Harold’s story will focus on his survival while homeless, the challenges he faced and what he’s doing now to improve the region’s response to the crisis.

Pat Swain spent most of her career working in real estate in Alaska, but she’s now retired with her husband in Port Townsend. Pat’s story will focus on her daughter, Karen, who after 20 years of working in Hollywood found herself living in her car with her pets.

Cathearn “Crash” Duncan is a military veteran born in Colorado and has spent most of her life moving from city to city, trying to survive as a single mom. She’s currently a student with Path with Art, has a chihuahua named BooBoo and lives in a motel in Kent. Crash’s story will focus on how she has harnessed the trauma from years of abuse into an outlet to express her creativity.

Stories About Home is hosted by The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless team, a community-funded reporting team that works to explore and explain the region’s homelessness crisis, and Path With Art, a nonprofit working in the Seattle region to foster the restoration of individuals, groups and society from the effects of trauma through arts engagement and community building.