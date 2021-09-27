Want to learn more about King County’s response to homelessness? Why not ask the person in charge?

King County’s head of homelessness, Marc Dones, will be on hand at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, for a live, hourlong Q&A event hosted by The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless team.

On Friday, Project Homeless published an in-depth profile on Dones, who is at the helm of King County’s Regional Homelessness Authority.

The new authority was created in 2019 to centralize King County’s response to the growing homelessness crisis. It combines the resources and power of municipalities and county government into one. After more than a year of searching for a leader, in March it hired Dones as its first CEO.

Dones will answer audience questions live and talk more about the work of the Regional Homelessness Authority.

The event is free, and you can register now. Send questions for Dones in advance by emailing Project Homeless’ engagement editor, Anna Patrick, at apatrick@seattletimes.com, or write them in the box below.