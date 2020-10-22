The “Outsiders” podcast, a yearlong look at Olympia’s unconventional attempt to address a rapidly growing homelessness crisis, is capping the conclusion of the series with an online event for listeners.

The series wrapped up Wednesday with its final episode, “The Streets Change You.”

Now, reporters from The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless team and KNKX Public Radio are coming together online to talk live about how they made the series, navigated a global pandemic to finish reporting, share their favorite clips from the cutting-room floor and answer listener questions.

Register now at st.news/outsiders to celebrate with the team and get the backstory on your favorite podcast.

The event is free and starts at 4 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22. If you can’t join us live, you can watch a recording after at seattletimes.com and knkx.org.

If you have questions for the “Outsiders” team that you want to ask in advance of the discussion, email Project Homeless engagement editor Anna Patrick at apatrick@seattletimes.com. To learn more about the podcast and listen to the episodes, visit Outsiderspodcast.org.