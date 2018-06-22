Sheri Collins was almost 40, living in a nice home, in a good relationship, with a good job, when the bottom fell out of her life. After debilitating anxiety attacks, she was evicted with just her two dogs for company. At Ignite Project Homeless, she told the story of how she learned to survive living in her car—which she’s been doing off and on for the past seven years.

Her story is becoming increasingly common: A count in January found that the number of people living in cars and recreational vehicles jumped 46 percent from 2017. Studies say this reflects the rising cost of housing in Seattle, but it may also reflect the city’s lack of a coherent, effective strategy to move people out of cars and into housing.