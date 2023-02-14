A new ballot initiative that would create “social housing” in Seattle is leading in the initial results from a special election Tuesday night.

Initiative 135, which would create the Seattle Social Housing Developer, was the only measure on Seattleites’ ballots during this special election.

The tally so far shows almost 53% of voters want to create the social-housing developer, which would create a public authority to develop, own, acquire and maintain social housing in Seattle. About 47% of voters so far say “no.”

If the initiative passes, the authority will be tasked with creating “social housing” — permanently affordable, mixed-income housing that is publicly owned and insulated from private real-estate market forces.

To pass, the initiative needs more than 50% approval in the final election results.

House our Neighbors first introduced the measure nearly a year ago and spent much of the summer working to get enough signatures to qualify the measure for a vote.

Few people dispute that Seattle needs more affordable housing as the city faces a growing homelessness crisis. The city needs upward of 20,000 units that are affordable to households earning 80% of area median income or less – which equals to slightly more than $96,000 for a family of four – according to a recent city-commissioned housing study.

Last year, Seattle’s median income for a family of four was $120,907, according to a city report.

Proponents say a social housing authority would provide more options to help meet Seattle’s affordable housing needs, rather than block existing developers from the market. This mixed-income housing would serve anyone making 0% to 120% of area median income and organizers say that buildings would be cross-subsidized by people who earn more paying more to live there.

There was no formal opposition to the ballot initiative. But critics question whether introducing another subsidized housing developer — on top of Seattle’s Office of Housing, three federally funded housing authorities, other public development authorities and several nonprofit developers — will create too much competition for limited dollars.

If passed, the social housing developer would be run by a governing board made up mostly of renters. In addition, every social housing building would have a governance council, similar to a homeowners association model.