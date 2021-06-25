This story is being updated as new locations are announced.

People living outside or in their vehicles in Seattle can stay cool and avoid possible heat-related illness at one of a half-dozen locations around the city opening this weekend.

The city’s HOPE team will be doing street outreach throughout the weekend, conducting welfare checks, providing basic supplies, like water, and offering people transportation to daytime cooling centers and some overnight shelter locations, which are limited in availability.

People living without proper shelter are at a higher risk for heat-related illness, including heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the National Health Care for the Homeless Council. In the most recent Point-In-Time count for Seattle and King County, more than 2,000 people were counted living outside and more than 2,700 were living in their vehicles in January of 2020.

The city of Seattle is opening an emergency 24-hour cooling shelter at Fisher Pavilion at the Seattle Center, 305 Harrison St. It will open Saturday morning and close Tuesday morning. The shelter can hold up to 73 people and will be run by the Salvation Army. Meals will be provided by Operation Sack Lunch, also known as OSL.

In addition to several Seattle public library locations, pools and community centers that will be open to the public this weekend, here’s an assembly of nonprofit and public day centers for homeless people that will be open this weekend: