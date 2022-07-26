Seattle is expected to see unusually high temperatures, rising above 90 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday. In anticipation of the heat wave, King County’s Regional Homelessness Authority is opening indoor daytime cooling spaces in addition to the daytime and overnight shelters that are usually open.

Since taking over extreme weather planning for Seattle and King County at the beginning of the year, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority said that the opening of additional cooling centers is triggered when the National Weather Service issues an excessive heat advisory, which normally happens within 12 hours of temperatures hitting above 90 degrees.

The authority announced Monday that the centers will be open Tuesday through Thursday in Seattle and through Friday in the rest of King County.

In anticipation of higher temperatures, last week the Regional Homelessness Authority made funding up to $2,000 available to homeless service providers who requested it to help them buy survival supplies for distribution. REACH, a homelessness services outreach provider, used those funds to purchase cooling towels, spray fans, water bottles, drink mixes, salty snacks and bandannas that it plans to distribute around Seattle.

Last year, during the final week or June, several people who were presumed to be homeless were confirmed or suspected to have died from heat exposure when temperatures topped out in the low 100s. Few residents are as vulnerable to the effects of the heat as King County residents who are poor, thousands of whom live outside.

Here’s a list of places the King County Regional Homelessness Authority has compiled where people can go to cool down this week in Seattle and across King County.

The following community centers were activated as cooling sites specifically for the heat wave and will be open July 26 through 28 in Seattle and July 26 through July 29 in the rest of King County:

Seattle:

Bellevue:

Issaquah:

Redmond:

Redmond Community Center at Marymoor Village, 6505 176th Ave. N.E.; 8 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Redmond City Hall, 15670 N.E. 85th St.; 8 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Auburn:

Auburn Senior Center, 808 Ninth St. S.E.; 10 a.m. — 5 p.m.

Church of Auburn, 620 Auburn Way; 1 a.m. — 5 p.m.

SeaTac:

SeaTac Community Center, 13735 24th Ave. S.; 8:30 a.m. — 9 p.m.

Burien:

Burien Community Center, 14700 Sixth Ave. S.W.; 1 p.m. — 7 p.m.

Normandy Park:

Normandy Park City Council Chambers, 801 S.W. 174th St.; Tuesday through Friday 9 a.m. — 8 p.m.

Renton:

Renton Community Center, 1715 S.E. Maple Valley Highway; 2 — 9 p.m.

Tukwila: