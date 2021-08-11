This story is being updated as new locations are announced.

With temperatures expected to rise into the high 90s for the rest of the week, King County and the City of Seattle put out a list of places that people without a home can go to during the day to escape the heat.

Seattle’s Human Services Department has yet to announce if it is again opening additional overnight emergency shelter to help more people stay cool 24/7, as it did during the June heat wave.

The city’s HOPE Team is doing street outreach, conducting welfare checks, providing basic supplies and offering people transportation to daytime cooling centers.

During the final week in June, when temperatures topped out in the low 100s, several people who were presumed to be homeless were confirmed or suspected to have died due to the extreme heat. Few residents are as vulnerable to the effects of the heat as King County residents who are poor, thousands of whom live outside.

In the most recent Point-In-Time count for Seattle and King County, more than 2,000 people were counted living outside and more than 2,700 were living in their vehicles in January of 2020.

King County Metro buses are air-conditioned and can offer transport to cooling centers around the county.

In addition to several Seattle public library locations, pools and community centers that are open to the public, here’s an assembly of nonprofit and public day centers for homeless people that will be open this week in Seattle:

Seattle Indian Center’s Drop-In location, 1265 S. Main St. Suite 105, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Salvation Army’s Jefferson Day Center, at Fourth Avenue and Jefferson Street, will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day of the week.

The downtown Urban Rest Stop, 1924 Ninth Ave., will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Urban Rest Stop in Ballard, 2014-B NW 57th St., will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The Mary’s Place Day Center for women and children, 1831 Ninth Ave., will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday; and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Orion Center for youth ages 12 to 24, 1828 Yale Ave., will be open from 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday to Friday; and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.