Hyla Dobaj was a successful audiologist who worked in aural habilitation with deaf children—but when she lost her father after a stroke, and her money after a cancer diagnosis, she found herself on the street with her daughters. At Ignite Project Homeless, she told the story of how she’s learned to live with a lot less. If you’re viewing this on the Seattle Times app, you can watch her story here.

This is a transcription of her talk on June 7, 2018:

I’m sure a lot of you have had difficult times in your life where you either feel like “I’m just going to try to go through it” — or you’re going to go through it, and try to learn from it.

Well, I’m trying to learn from this experience. I am a single parent to two beautiful children who I love and admire so much, and I never in a million years thought that we would be homeless.

What I want you to do first is to close your eyes and think, what does homelessness look like to you? Who does it look like? I bet a lot of you are thinking what I used to think: That it was homeless camps and people on the street pushing shopping carts, dirty and always asking for money.

But now, let’s look at my resume: I have two master’s degrees, one of which came from a school for the deaf in Washington, D.C., and I have traveled the United States and the world. I worked at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore, Maryland, and I had my own business working with deaf and hard of hearing children for many, many years.

Now, about seven years ago, my father had a stroke. Two months later, I was diagnosed with Stage 3 anal cancer, and through that, and after treatment, I took care of my father until he passed away in my home. And then, I lost my home. I lost former friends. And most heart-wrenching, I lost the support of my family. We also lost many four-legged members of our family to death or having to rehome them, or surrender them.

And it was heart-breaking. I also lost two colleagues from Johns Hopkins, and the young man who I thought of as a son killed himself.

We are now in what’s called ‘transitional housing,’ but I still feel like I and my daughters are about to drown. Even though I’m very, very grateful for the angels that helped us get there, it’s only temporary, and it’s not a normal living environment. There’s a big sign outside that indicates ‘low-income housing,’ we have to go to weekly meetings, and we’re not allowed to have visitors.

Everyone there lives in a heightened state of anxiety, which makes the fear and the worry even worse, especially if you have or if you come from trauma. And I worry about many, many things, including, ‘can my children stay in the same school if we have to move?’ And we had a neighbor across the street taking pictures of my daughter while she was playing outside.

Every day, I’m just trying to have our basic needs met, and even though I try to climb up (Maslow’s) pyramid to get my other needs met, I fall back down, and the emotional toll is exhausting. And yet, I want to be a good parent, and I want to teach my children self-esteem and respect, and try to give them some order amid the chaos.

Now, I want to work — I mean, I’ve worked since I was 16 — but even if I worked full-time, I can’t afford to live in this area because of how expensive it is. But even with all that, I feel like I am evolving. I know now that we can live with a lot less, and I’m trying to teach my children that. And what do you do, when you’re faced with challenging things in life? And to model behavior that you want to see, even if it’s not modeled back to you.

So I want to leave you with a quote I’m trying to live by, which is “Let today be the day you give up who you’ve been for who you can become” (Hal Elrod). Thank you.