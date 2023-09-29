The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation and Seattle Foundation. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

When migrants and asylum seekers first began showing up to the doors of Reverend Jan Bolerjack’s church, she found places to shelter them inside.

Two families share the church’s old music room. There’s another family camped out in an office downstairs. And around 25 are sleeping on the church’s social hall floor.

On Sept. 20, 10 people showed up unexpectedly, Bolerjack said. The following day, 11 more. She’s still not sure how they found her.

Over the last 10 months, about 400 people have arrived to the Riverton Park United Methodist Church in Tukwila seeking shelter and food. About 180 are there now, leaving Bolerjack with only patches of grass to offer newcomers.

Unlike New York City or Los Angeles, which have received busloads of asylum-seekers in recent months, Seattle has experienced a slow but steady increase to the region, according to state and local government agencies.

But no government entity has stepped up or been forced to take responsibility for finding shelter and resources. Instead, that task has fallen on the shoulders of Bolerjack, nonprofit organizations, mutual-aid groups and homeless shelter providers like Mary’s Place and the Low Income Housing Institute, who offer shelter when it’s available. But those resources are limited and unreliable.

And it’s happening amidst a growing homelessness crisis that is already placing huge strain on service providers across the region to shelter and house people.

“It’s going to continue to create capacity issues and continue to create problems because it’s this kind of slow burn that isn’t going anywhere and we kind of have to reckon with that,” said Ryan Disch-Guzman, outreach and diversion director for Mary’s Place, which is currently sheltering 73 migrant and asylum-seeking families — nearly four times more compared to this time last year.

Because this is playing out in the small city of Tukwila, home to about 20,000 people, local city leaders say they are doing what they can, but need additional help from the county, state and federal government to truly meet the need.

Many state and local officials say they’ve known about this migrant camp outside of the church in Tukwila for months, but several claim that their hands are tied to help due to asylum-seekers’ immigration status or they are strapped on resources to help.

Asylum-seekers, unlike refugees who are granted rights to stay in the U.S. before stepping foot in the country, must first migrate to the U.S., then apply for asylum and await a trial to see if it is granted.

People awaiting asylum trial don’t qualify for housing assistance from Washington’s Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance like refugees do. Washington state refugee coordinator Sarah Peterson said it would require King County or the city of Tukwila to declare a state of emergency before the state could have more authority to access additional resources.

But King County said for city-specific emergencies, it’s up to the city. Tukwila officials did not say whether they planned to declare a state of emergency nor why they haven’t yet.

“We continue to work with our partners with the Governor’s Office, King County, state and federal agencies,” said a statement from Tukwila.

The governor’s office said while they’ve been preparing for busloads of migrants, “we do not believe a state of emergency would necessarily free up considerable resources in this scenario,” said Press Secretary Mike Faulk.

“I think this is a wake-up call,” said Jon Grant, chief strategy officer for the Low Income Housing Institute, which runs a tiny house village next to the Tukwila church and has taken a lead in trying to help Bolerjack deal with the crisis. “This is either a moment where we can build a compassionate and coordinated response for migrants, or fall short.”

King County has provided support through Public Health — Seattle & King County, which has made regular visits to help care for residents and has donated fire extinguishers, tents and tarps to try to ensure safety.

Bolerjack said she’s concerned about what would happen if a fire broke out in the tent encampment. She has banned propane, smoking and charging devices around tents and attached extinguishers on posts throughout the encampment.

She’s placed families in every structure on the church’s property, including a garage made out of cinderblocks that is holding around 18 people.

“This is better than the streets,” she said.

Bolerjack says there are more than 60 camping tents set up on the property, housing families. Many rely on the church’s food pantry to eat. And with so many living outside, Bolerjack worries about the weather changing.

“These folks are already telling me how cold they are,” Bolerjack said.

Many cities have seen an increase in asylum-seekers since the expiration of Title 42, an emergency health authorization by the Trump administration enacted during the pandemic. Title 42 allowed migrants to be denied the right to seek asylum, creating a bottleneck of asylum-seekers along the U.S. border.

In the last two months, the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network’s Deportation Defense hotline has received reports of 50 newly arrived migrants, with approximately half living outside of King County.

“Today, there is an unprecedented number of newly arriving migrants in our state who are in need of resources and support while they await their cases,” said Vanessa Reyes, policy manager for the Washington Immigrant Solidarity Network. “We need the government to step in and provide more support.”

Seattle Immigration Court, which has jurisdiction over all of Washington state, had more than 8,000 new cases filed in the federal fiscal year of 2022, according to data collected by Syracuse University,

This fiscal year, cases had already doubled by August.

The city of Seattle said it first noticed an increase in the fall of 2022 and since that time, Seattle has been preparing an emergency response in case busloads of asylum-seekers were to arrive.

Hamdi Mohamed, director of Seattle’s office of Immigrant and Refugee Affairs, said the office would work with government agencies to open a welcome center, similar to responses in New York, which has received more than 100,000 migrants and asylum-seekers since 2022.

“We have an infrastructure in place in Seattle, and across Washington, to be able to welcome migrants here,” Mohamed said in June.

But that isn’t happening now because the largest concentration of migrants and asylum seekers are not living inside Seattle’s city limits, Mohamed said.

Right now, that welcome mat is being laid out by Bolerjack and donors to Riverton United Methodist.

Bolerjack is puzzled by how so many people, many from Venezuela and Angola, are finding her small Tukwila church.

Some people said they heard of Bolerjack’s operation through word of mouth. One young woman from Venezuela said she heard about the church through a cousin who was already living there.

Others show up to the Tukwila church on foot, walking from Sea-Tac Airport with a paper copy of Bolerjack’s business card in hand. She’s had nonprofits working on the Mexico border call her and ask if they can send people to her.

Meanwhile, Bolerjack’s utility bills have quadrupled since she got that first call for help. It came from a Seattle police officer familiar with Bolerjack’s work in homelessness, who called about a family from Venezuela she found sleeping on the sidewalk back in December, Bolerjack said. It was the first sign of what was to come, she said.

“It’s just followed one after another after another,” Bolerjack said.

She tells agencies she’s at capacity when they call, but that’s a much harder thing to say to a family holding all of their belongings on their back in person, she said.

J, who asked to not use his name because of threats to his safety, slept in a parking garage for two months in Federal Way with his wife and two kids after they first got off a bus from California.

The family entered the United States by foot through Mexico. They walked into the San Diego Immigration Office seeking asylum, saying that if they had stayed in Angola, their lives would be in danger.

Eventually, after a nonprofit bought them bus tickets to Washington, they met someone from Angola in Federal Way, who told them about Bolerjack’s church. They’ve been living on the property since March.

The family was able to recently move into a tiny house operated by the Low Income Housing Institute on the church’s property, but there’s no knowing how long they’ll be there or how long they’ll need help.

Often, the only thing preventing asylum-seekers from being able to afford housing is a work permit. J, 52, has filed paperwork with the federal government to seek asylum, which then puts him on a waiting list to receive his permit to work. That process takes around 180 days.

J’s oldest is now enrolled in the Tukwila School District and practices soccer in a field next the church when he’s done with school.

“I think the best part and the only part that I’m focusing on is to feed my family,” he said through an interpreter. “I really want to make sure that they don’t lack of anything. That’s what I’m focusing on.”

Since the beginning of the school year, Bolerjack has enrolled around 60 kids in the Tukwila School District, about 10 more in preschool and some in community college.

Last Friday, some kids who had arrived the night before already looked at home. They hopped on donated bikes and rode around the church’s parking lot, extending their feet onto the concrete to brake at times. They rode next to wet laundry hanging on steel, temporary fencing by the church’s front doors.

“I can only see one moment ahead,” Bolerjack said. “So, if there’s a problem to deal with, I’m dealing with it right now, but I don’t always know the consequences of what’s going to happen in two months.”

“To me that’s kind of what faith is. You’ve got to see what’s happening right now, and you’ve got to respond because we’re talking about human beings here.”

On Monday, government agencies, service providers, the Low Income Housing Institute and Bolerjack will meet at the church. Bolerjack and Low Income Housing Institute leaders hope that seeing the need firsthand will inspire a more coordinated response.