U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge stopped by Seattle’s Yesler Terrace on Monday, the nation’s first racially integrated public housing site, to talk about housing, homelessness and a new partnership to create affordable internet access for low-income people.

Fudge’s visit to Seattle is part of a West Coast tour. She announced a federal partnership between HUD and the Federal Communications Commission to increase internet access. After she toured Yesler Terrace, she joined a roundtable discussion about Washington’s Black Home Initiative in South Seattle with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

While in town, she spoke about homelessness with The Seattle Times.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity.

Do you think housing is a human right?

Oh, absolutely. … I’m speaking for myself.

What do you think we could do more of from a federal policy level to show that?

I think the first thing we need to do is impress upon the decision-makers how bad the problem really is. We never really sit down and show them — if they’re not confronted with it on a daily basis — what the problem is and how to try to address it.

If they look at a budget and then they see money for homelessness and they think, “Well, we’re spending all this money on homelessness. We still have homeless people.”

But they don’t understand what it takes to get veterans off the streets. … They don’t understand what it’s like to get mothers and children off the street, where they don’t have enough money to even buy food or groceries. So, I think we need to do a better job of educating people about how severe the problem is. And give it a face as well.

I know HUD is taking a more active role in addressing unsheltered homelessness, and we’ve seen new initiatives and we’ve seen a lot more spending going directly towards this effort. But I’m curious from your perspective, what do you think is missing from our current federal response to homelessness?

I don’t even want to say it’s from the federal response. I’d say all of us have to be responding. So, it’s the federal government. It’s the state. It’s the counties. It’s the city.

The federal government can’t do it by itself. We don’t have enough money. We don’t have enough resources to solve the problem by ourselves.

It takes all of us. Every community. The communities have to build more housing. We need to pay people more.

People think that everybody sleeping on the streets is unemployed or on drugs, but that’s not true. Many of the people who will receive assistance from us — whether it be food assistance, housing assistance, those that are unsheltered — work every day. They just can’t afford to live in communities, where the cost has gone up so rapidly. Most people can’t afford to live there.

When it comes to Seattle and what we’re doing here both in the affordable housing landscape and in homelessness, does anything stand out to you?

The thing that I like most about what’s going on in Seattle is that everybody understands the problem and they are trying to address the problem.

You know in so many communities, people try to ignore it. They don’t put the time and resources, the kind of talent, the kind of services that are required, but Seattle gets it. So, they are working daily to try to find the best approach to dealing with the problem. And that’s what I appreciate, and that’s why I’m happy to be here.