Deputy Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Adrianne Todman visited Seattle last week to see how her department’s recent investment to help launch a new Housing Command Center is paying off.

The center is designed to cut through red tape to coordinate all the steps required to move people living outside in Seattle’s downtown core from the streets into housing. The King County Regional Homelessness Authority received direct technical support from HUD to get it up and running.

Todman indicated that the federal housing agency’s involvement in homelessness response is increasing, a slight departure from its usual role of focusing almost solely on creating and helping people access affordable housing.

She also heard from people with lived experience, local elected officials, philanthropic leaders and Marc Dones, CEO of the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, at a round table discussion at Seattle City Hall.

After a press event Friday highlighting Seattle and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority’s progress in giving out more than 1,200 HUD emergency housing vouchers, Todman sat down with The Seattle Times to talk about what strengths she sees in the region’s approach, where homelessness efforts are working and why HUD is making a larger push to address homelessness directly with a recent allocation of $2.8 billion in grants for homeless services.

What do you think is really standing out in terms of Seattle and King County and their approach to addressing homelessness?

I think that what stood out is what I witnessed yesterday at the roundtable I attended. There was a unified focus on what their true north was. And that doesn’t always happen.

And that unity came from not just the housing agencies and the homelessness agency. It came from the private sector, both small businesses and large. It came from some of the nonprofits who are actually working with the homeless day to day, and it came with the philanthropic partners and people with lived experiences. That is not ordinary.

So, you will see those folks come together, but it’s not often that they say, “We’re all going there.”

They might say, “Well, here are all the different places we’re going.”

That was really special. And I think that this region should be proud. And my hope for them is that it is sustained.

The (Housing) Command Center is also unique in its intentionality.

The Biden administration is putting an emphasis on unsheltered homelessness. HUD allocated $2.8 billion in grant funding this year to go toward this work. Why are we headed in this direction?

Because we have to.

One of the things we’re proud of at HUD is we have carved out some resources that intentionally focused on unsheltered (homeless).

Americans are seeing encampments. They are hearing about people not being able to afford their housing, and it’s driving them out of their — particularly — rental units. So, we are cognizant about meeting Americans’ needs where they are. And that’s why we’ve really, as a federal family, whether it’s HUD, or the U.S. Department of Agriculture or our friends at Treasury, we are all headed in the same direction that the president has laid out for us, which is: We’ve got to help our homeless Americans.

And we’re not going to be shy in future funding proposals. You know, we are going to keep driving the message. And, you know, we look forward to partnering with our friends and leadership in Congress to make sure that we get those funds.

Veterans’ homelessness often comes up as a success story because veteran housing vouchers have been utilized to make progress in housing a large group of people who are overrepresented in homeless populations. Do you feel like the lessons we’ve learned from addressing veteran homelessness is something that can be scalable, something we can draw from?

So how we know that we can make a deep impact in homelessness writ large across the country is because we’ve already made that dent in the veterans’ homelessness crisis. So over the span of just over a decade, veterans’ homelessness was decreased by 50%. In the past two years, our point-in-time count has demonstrated that veterans homelessness went down an additional 11%.

That’s not serendipity. That’s not an accident.

The reason we see those numbers is because there was a focus on ending veterans’ homelessness that was resourced, particularly a program called VASH (Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing).

And so HUD linking arms with Veterans Affairs — we’re providing the housing, they’re providing services, they’re helping to identify the veterans that come into our housing system — because of that work is why we have seen veterans’ homelessness decrease.

We source it, have a vision, work hard, and the magic does happen.

So, can we take the work we’ve done in veterans homelessness and scale it? That is one of the reasons why the president requested, you know, thousands more vouchers (in) both the ‘22 and ‘23 (federal budget).

I think that we can scale it if we’re able to get the resources we need for our nonveteran unhoused neighbors.

It is sadly a larger village out there than just our veterans, and that’s why we’re fighting for more vouchers and to build more housing.

Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal today said she thinks that our homelessness crisis is really a policy issue, and that we can change our policies and direct more priorities into this. What are your thoughts on that?

I believe and I think many people believe that a budget document is a policy document. I think that’s the spirit in which the congresswoman was saying that.

That is why I’m so proud of the president’s two proposed budgets, which made it very clear that not just subsidizing housing is critical, but actually building housing is also critical.

And both of our budgets — ’22 and ’23 — and, you know we’re working on ’24 right now, are, I think, full images of the president’s value around helping families who need housing, but increasing the housing supply as well.

And so is it something that you have to prioritize it? Absolutely. Does this administration prioritize it? Absolutely.

Do you think it’s HUD’s job or responsibility to solve homelessness?

I think it is HUD’s responsibility to help resource and provide technical assistance to all localities that want to end homelessness.

I know that the (HUD) secretary (Marcia Fudge) believes that housing is a human right. She has said it before. She said it often. And we follow her true north. And to that end, we know that there is a president that believes that everybody deserves a stable home. And we follow his true north.

And so where we are constrained isn’t by a vision. We’re constrained by resources.

If it was up to us, the secretary and I, everybody on every waiting list in the country would have an opportunity to either be housed or to create less burden on their rental situation.

So it’s not vision at all. It is simply resources.