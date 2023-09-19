The King County Regional Homelessness Authority announced Tuesday morning that its signature initiative — a plan to eliminate visible homelessness downtown — is winding down after a loss of funding.

Thirty-eight people are facing layoffs, including 31 systems advocates who do outreach, case management and other social service help for people living outdoors in downtown and Chinatown International District. They were informed Tuesday morning that they will be terminated Oct. 6.

Every member of the staff has lived experience of homelessness or housing instability, said authority spokesperson Anne Martens.

From the start, this pilot has faced serious funding challenges.

Initially, former CEO Marc Dones asked the Seattle City Council for funding to get the project off the ground. But when that request was denied, the authority found private funders through We Are In, an organization that connects private philanthropy dollars to public groups working to address homelessness.

To get the work started, Partnership for Zero received more than $10 million in private donations early last year. Additionally, the program used public dollars to help people get connected to housing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development also created a “command center” to help, where social services could be centralized and priority decisions made.

Now, the initial grant funding for the project has expired, Martens said.

The initiative had a slow start, as logistical and other issues bogged down progress. One year in, less than 10% of people living on the streets in downtown and Chinatown International District had moved into long-term housing, but the project was picking up steam.

“The project also initially envisioned that significant funding would be available through Medicaid, and that has not come to pass,” Martens added.

Utilizing Medicaid funding has also been floated as a key way the authority could supplement its budget as officials work to increase the number of suburban cities that pay into the authority.

When the program started, several nonprofits took notice of the wages that systems advocates earned — higher than many front-line nonprofit staff who do the same work. For example, one current advocate, who asked to remain anonymous, said their starting salary was $82,500.

Officials have increasingly considered the low wages that most homelessness services workers earn to be a crisis for the industry. However, the authority’s decision to hire those workers directly instead of contracting with nonprofits, as is more common, was controversial.

“That shared experience was an essential part of building trust with people currently experiencing homelessness,” she said.