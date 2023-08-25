The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation and Seattle Foundation. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

After a program using hotels to shelter homeless people financially collapsed this spring, leaving nearly 300 people facing eviction, everyone involved shares some blame, according to a draft report released this week.

But the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition, the advocacy group that received federal money to stand up the program, overestimated its ability to run and maintain the shelters, lacked oversight of its finances and didn’t communicate with its fiscal sponsor or the region’s systems that run homeless services.

The independent evaluation, paid for by local philanthropic organizations that fund homeless services, focused on establishing a timeline of events and facts and did not include a forensic financial audit behind the program’s collapse. The collapse was first reported by the news website Publicola in early April.

“[Lived Experience Coalition] is a group with autonomy that can and did make this decision on their own, thoughtfully and deliberately. They are now experiencing the consequences of those decisions,” wrote Courtney Noble, an independent housing and homelessness consultant.

The evaluation also states that capacity and communication issues at Building Changes, which was the coalition’s fiscal sponsor, and “personalities” and expedited timelines with the King County Regional Homelessness Authority contributed. Noble also said Federal Emergency Management Agency money should not have gone to the Lived Experience Coalition in the first place because it did not meet the guidelines for funding.

Advertising

The draft report is in the fact-checking phase and is expected to be finalized by early September.

In late 2022, the Washington Lived Experience Coalition moved hundreds of homeless people living outside or in vehicles into four hotels across the region during inclement winter weather using $1 million it received from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Food and Shelter Program. It’s unclear from past interviews or from the report whether the coalition had a plan in place to wind down the program after money ran out. It declined a new Seattle Times’ request for comment on its exit strategy.

After the coalition revealed in March it was about $700,000 in debt, the King County Regional Homelessness Authority and other homeless services funders took over the project to try to limit the number of hotel guests returning to the streets. It’s unknown how many people left the program before the authority got involved, making it nearly impossible to calculate the true cost of the collapse.

Many people living at the hotels previously told The Seattle Times that after they were moved into a coalition hotel, they received no further assistance or case management for how to transition out before the authority stepped in.

“They brought us here and dumped us,” one hotel guest, Dwight Harris, said in April.

The authority’s emergency response cost about $2 million in county and state money, and the final financial toll is still being calculated. Additionally, We Are In, a homelessness advocacy group, donated $1 million to help cover the program’s debts.

Advertising

It also required the authority to move its system advocate team to the hotels. This placed the authority’s Partnership for Zero on-the-ground work, which aims to greatly reduce visible homelessness in downtown Seattle, on hold.

The Lived Experience Coalition isn’t a direct service provider and has never run a temporary hotel shelter program like this before. The report questions why the coalition received federal money in the first place because it’s normally used for existing emergency programs. The report also points to discrepancies in the coalition’s application, which claimed that the Regional Homelessness Authority was supportive of the project, which the authority disputes.

A local Emergency Food and Shelter Program board allocated the federal funding to local human service organizations. The draft report claims that the United Way of King County has coordinated the allocation of these federal funds for years, but United Way declined to comment on its role in this process.

A joint statement released Thursday by Building Changes, the Lived Experience Coalition and United Way of King County said, “We do not believe it to be productive to litigate the findings of this report nor resurface prior grievances regarding the actions or inactions that led to it.”

The statement — written by Daniel Narváez Zavala, executive director of Building Changes; Lamont Green, co-founder and community organizer with the Washington State Lived Experience Coalition; and Gordon McHenry, Jr., president and CEO of United Way of King County — shows an unlikely coming together after months of pointing fingers.

Building Changes, a Seattle-based nonprofit organization focused on Washington’s homelessness response, agreed to handle the finances for the project because the Lived Experience Coalition did not have the expertise and capacity. When the overspending came to light, Building Changes said it had done its due diligence.

Advertising

In April, Zavala told The Seattle Times his organization made numerous attempts to give regular financial updates to the coalition.

At the same time, the Lived Experience Coalition claimed it was not aware of their financial insolvency until February and had repeatedly asked for accounting and financial reporting from Building Changes.

As recently as July, both parties were standing by these claims.

“Unfortunately, there have been discrepancies and blame placed upon the [Lived Experience Coalition],” the group told The Seattle Times in July.

During the July Governing Committee meeting for the King County Regional Homelessness Authority, Green cautioned committee members, which includes Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine, to withhold judgment about the coalition until the independent report or audit was completed.

“There’s been a lot of information in the media and other sources, and so I just want to caution people to pause and hold off on judgment until you read that audit report,” Green said in July. “Please hold off on the things that you’re hearing in the media until you read that unbiased and objective report.”

Sponsored

The evaluation said Building Changes lacked “sufficient capacity to manage the exponential growth in accounting functions necessitated by the launch of the hoteling program” and that both organizations “should have had better financial oversight in place.”

The report also said “the hoteling program staff and [Lived Experience Coalition] Leadership should have also been monitoring their expenditures in real time. An error of this margin evinces a complete abandonment of the oversight necessary of any direct service program.”

The Regional Homelessness Authority is also not without criticism in the draft report.

“Better coordination between [King County Regional Homelessness Authority] and [Lived Experience Coalition] was necessary and possible, but failed to occur due to personalities and expediencies,” Noble wrote.

The coalition’s program operated outside of the regional coordinating body because the money and contract were handled outside the system. But the report notes that the authority did have existing contracts with the coalition and could have required measures that would have allowed them insight into the hoteling program or offered partnership when the hoteling program started.

“The draft report captures some of the challenges of coordinating across our homeless response system, and the importance of trust in leadership and clear communication,” Anne Martens, spokesperson for the authority, said Thursday.

Advertising

Martens said the authority encouraged the coalition to track their hotel guests using the federal database that accounts for everyone who encounters the homeless system, called Homeless Management Information System, but that the coalition refused.

Noble added, “[King County Regional Homelessness Authority] cannot control every program serving people experiencing homelessness in our community, but could have coordinated better in this case.”

According to data provided by the authority, it helped more than 170 people move into other forms of shelter, permanent housing, hospitals, jail and more during the emergency wind-down. An additional 110 people either returned to living on the streets, in their vehicle or with loved ones.

The draft report pointed out that this hotel funding crisis shows the interdependency between the Lived Experience Coalition and the King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

“But interdependency cannot succeed without trust and transparency,” Noble wrote.