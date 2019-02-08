Forecasts for severe winter storms in the Seattle area prompt the opening of more emergency homeless-shelters beds and outreach to the city's hundreds of unsanctioned tent camps, with one goal in mind: survival.

The Puget Sound region’s frigid temperatures proved deadly as a 59-year-old man, presumed to be homeless, died from exposure while at the Sodo light-rail station, the King County Medical Examiner’s Office reported Friday morning.

The man, Derek C. Johnson, was found sometime before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at the transit station, the medical examiner said. He had no permanent address.

It was the first hypothermia-related death reported in the county since temperatures fell earlier this week.

His death punctuated what is at stake, as Seattle and King County homeless-service providers brace for multiple days of snowfall and freezing temperatures predicted over the coming week. Their focus is singular: ensuring survival for the thousands of people living unsheltered in King County.

That’s meant opening shelters, paying for hotel rooms, and simply doing anything they can to reach people who need help.

In response to the conditions, homeless-service provider Mary’s Place planned to open a temporary shelter for families starting 3 p.m. Friday, inside its Women’s Day Center at 1830 Eighth Ave. in downtown Seattle. The site will operate during the day and at night and remain open through at least Monday morning. Families must call the family shelter intake line, 206-245-1026, before coming to the site.

City of Seattle officials planned to keep its emergency overnight shelter at Seattle Center’s Exhibition Hall open through at least Sunday night, with the possibility of extending it if weather conditions remained hazardous.

King County officials also plan to maintain an extra 50 temporary emergency beds at their Administration Building, in downtown Seattle at Fourth and Jefferson, through Wednesday night.

The city’s overnight shelter, at the Seattle Center, was at or above capacity most of the week, said Will Lemke, spokesman for the Seattle Human Services Department. The site can hold 90 to 100 people, but 134 stayed there Thursday night.

The county’s 150 overnight emergency shelter beds, which operate year-round, have also been close to full this week, said Sherry Hamilton, spokeswoman for King County Department of Community and Human Services.

The Seattle Center and Administration Building are for adults over 18 only. But Lemke, with the city, said in these extreme weather events, “shelter providers are opening their doors for everyone.”

“Shelter spaces, such as the Seattle Center, they’re not going to turn anyone away,” said Lemke, adding the city has also added hundreds of new emergency shelter spaces over the last several months, including many that are open to women and families.

Kent and Renton have opened shelters that will accept families with children under 18.

Throughout the year, Mary’s Place operates 560 beds for families, divvied among the agency’s facilities in Seattle, Kenmore, Burien and White Center. Mary’s Place also operates the county’s emergency family-shelter intake line, connecting families to any shelters in the area that accept adults with minor children.

Mary’s Place spokeswoman Linda Mitchell said the family shelters are always full, regardless of the weather. With the snow, “we are way beyond capacity,” Mitchell said.

Outreach to tent camps

Seattle’s Navigation Team, which does outreach to the city’s unauthorized homeless encampments, has been going to sites since Tuesday, after snow prevented the group from deploying Monday.

The team, a mix of police officers and outreach workers, hits the streets around 8 a.m. every morning and works throughout the day.

This week, they have focused on the city’s larger encampments, so they can reach the most people at once, Lemke said. Police officers, in conjunction with the Navigation Team, have been transporting people to shelters in vans wherever space is available.

The team plans to work through the weekend.

Generally, Lemke said, people have been more receptive to taking up offers of shelter this week than is typical.

But no one is forced to go inside because of the weather, and, presently, the city is not closing down any encampments. The Navigation Team typically must offer shelter to camp residents before a site can be removed, though that’s not required if the city deems an encampment a hazard or obstruction.

The city is focused on getting people who are willing inside, Lemke said.

“This is an extreme weather event, and offering shelter is the most important thing we can do right now,” he said. “Public health and safety concerns remain, but life safety is our primary concern as temperatures plunge and snow falls.”

More homeless people were recorded living in vehicles than tents in King County during last year’s one-night count, but there is no large outreach team in Seattle focused exclusively on vehicle campers. However, even before this week’s snowfall, the Police Department’s Community Police Teams have been regularly reaching out to people living in vehicles, Lemke said.

Finding shelter space

Chloe Gale, executive director of the homeless-outreach organization REACH, said her staff has moved some of their most vulnerable clients into motels in North and South King County because there are no large, walk-in shelters in those areas.

“We’re very worried that so many people will be left stranded outside in the snow over the next few days,” Gale said.

Local shelters, which are often at capacity, rely on the city and county to open emergency cold-weather shelters during a crisis like this, said Noah Fay, housing director for Seattle’s Downtown Emergency Service Center housing director. DESC is usually full every night, Fay said, but sometimes goes over capacity in dire emergencies.

“We will be willing to open up and let people sit in chairs if need be, but we … have occupancy issues,” Fay said. “If somebody seeks us out at the main shelter and we’re full — which we would be on a 65-degree day, let alone a 25-degree day — we refer them on to the 2-1-1 community crisis line.”

Compass Housing Alliance has also had a steady flow of people at its facilities, and the organization has opened up some overnight shelter beds at its Peter’s Place facility, said emergency services director John Barbee.

The Peter’s Place day shelter has also been at about capacity every day this week. Barbee said staff is encouraging people who come into any Compass day-shelter facility to head to the Seattle Center overnight shelter.

The question, for service providers like him, is will the forecast prove accurate?

“We’re going to approach it as (if) there is a storm coming and let’s do the best we can to prepare people and do the best we can, and really understanding the needs of our guests and how we best can serve them,” Barbee said.

Project Homeless engagement editor Scott Greenstone contributed to this story.