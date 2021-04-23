Whether or not you earn income, filed taxes in the past, have a permanent mailing address, job or a bank account, you can still qualify for a federal stimulus check. In order to receive your economic impact payments, here are some tips and resources to keep in mind.

In order to qualify for stimulus payments, the Internal Revenue Service requires two things: a Social Security number and that no one else is claiming you as a dependent on their tax return, according to the IRS’ website.

The quickest and surest way to receive the most recent $1,400 economic impact payment as well as past payments is to file a 2020 tax return. This year, all tax returns are due on May 17, but if you don’t owe money on your return, you can still file after that date.

To file a tax return, there are several ways to receive free help: In King County, United Way is offering free, in-person tax assistance every Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Goodwill Training and Education Center at 700 Dearborn Place South in Seattle. Get there as early as you can.

The Federal Way Multi-Service Center, 1200 336th St. Federal Way, is also offering in-person tax assistance on a first-come, first-served basis. Call 253-838-6810 for more details. For online tax support, go to United Way’s Get My Refund online tool, access its tax chat help function or get advice by calling 2-1-1. The IRS also lists a host of free, online websites that will help you file your taxes online.

Make sure to claim the 2020 Recovery Rebate Credit on your tax return. By selecting this credit, it will qualify you to receive any previous stimulus payments from 2020 that you might have missed. That could mean that people who have yet to receive any stimulus payments could receive more than $3,000 at one time.

If you don’t have a bank account, Bank On Seattle/King County has a list of resources to help you get one. Once a bank account is established, you can set up direct deposit and indicate it on your 2020 tax return, so your stimulus payments go directly to your account.

If you don’t have a permanent address, that’s OK. The IRS is encouraging homeless Americans to list the address of a friend, relative or trusted service provider. To name a few nearby locations, Ballard Food Bank offers a mail program and Compass Housing’s Client Services Office in Pioneer Square provides free mail and banking services for homeless and low-income people.

For information on if you’ve received your stimulus check, go to the IRS’ website.

Organizations are still looking for volunteers this tax season. If you’re interested in volunteering in King County, contact Walter Washington, program manager for financial stability at United Way of King County, at wwashington@uwkc.org.