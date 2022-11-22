The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

With cold weather already settling across the Greater Seattle area, many homeless service providers are asking for donations this holiday season to help keep the adults and children they serve warm.

Many times, uncoordinated or unsolicited donations can create more work for organizations that are already juggling a lot. If you’re unsure of what actions are most needed during this time of giving, reach out to your favorite organization and ask what could be the most useful way to help.

But to give you a head start, here’s a roundup of items homeless service providers could use this winter:

Catholic Community Services of King County

Catholic Community Services is a faith-based organization helping adults and families. This holiday season, it’s asking for hats, socks, thermal tops and bottoms, scarves, gloves, earmuffs, blankets, hand warmers and new or unused coats.

To schedule a drop-off or to learn more, contact Ajanae Reed at areed@ccsww.org or 206-406-3117.

Compass Housing Alliance

Compass Housing Alliance, which provides affordable housing and homeless emergency services, is asking for gift card donations so that clients can choose their own holiday gifts this year.

You can purchase gift cards in $25 increments from Walmart, Amazon or Fred Meyer. Or you can send a monetary donation to Compass Housing Alliance, and they’ll purchase the gift cards. To make a monetary donation, go to www.compasshousingalliance.org/donate, and in the drop-down menu, select “holiday gift card support.”

Other items currently in demand are bedding, men’s boxers and winter coats. For more details, visit Compass’ Amazon wish list at st.news/Compass.

To learn more about holiday giving and volunteering opportunities, visit www.compasshousingalliance.org/holiday If you have any questions or are looking to mail donated items, contact Sam Townsend at volunteer@compasshousingalliance.org.

DESC

The Downtown Emergency Service Center, one of Seattle’s largest homeless service providers, needs winter weather gear including men’s warm outerwear covering a range of sizes, hats, gloves and scarves.

The organization can also use new socks and underwear for adults of all sizes, sleeping bags and tents.

To set up a donation drop off, contact donations@desc.org.

Elizabeth Gregory Home

Elizabeth Gregory Home, located in Seattle’s University District, offers support for single women who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless through case management, transitional housing and a drop-in day center.

Its most-needed items are new or gently used tennis shoes and boots, $10 Target gift cards, new underwear, new or gently used hooded sweatshirts and sweatpants, small rolling suitcases or backpacks, and adult disposable underwear. See a complete list of needed items by visiting its donation page at https://eghseattle.org/donate-items.

Donation drop-offs are welcome at Elizabeth Gregory Home’s Day Center at 1604 N.E. 50th St. Sunday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. For more questions, contact Michelle Wick at mwick@eghseattle.org.

LIHI

The Low Income Housing Institute, which provides permanent housing and temporary shelter, needs winter weather items, shelf-stable food and items to include in resident welcome kits.

Winter items include blankets, sweaters, sweatpants, gloves, coats, scarves, hats and hand warmers. Current shelf-stable food items include individually packaged snacks, soda, cans of soup and beans, pasta, peanut butter, mac and cheese cups, Ramen noodles and more.

To add to LIHI’s welcome kits, they are looking for toiletry items including shampoo, conditioner, toothbrushes, toothpaste, hand sanitizer, soap, shaving cream, deodorant, razors, towels and more.

To receive the full welcome-kit list and to arrange a donation drop off, contact Kyle Lane at kyle.lane@lihi.org.

Mary’s Place

Mary’s Place, which supports families experiencing homelessness, is asking for gift cards in $25 increments.

The nonprofit is collecting gift cards from places like Target, Walmart, Fred Meyer, Amazon and more to give older kids, teens and parents staying in shelter, living unsheltered or people they’ve helped recently find housing, so that their clients can pick out something they need or want.

Mail gift cards to Mary’s Place at P.O. Box 1711, Seattle, WA 98111, or drop off at its Donation Center at 4521 6th Ave. S., Seattle, WA 98108, which is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

It’s also asking for donations of cold-weather items for all ages, genders and sizes including new or gently used coats, hats, gloves and hand warmers. To see Mary’s Place’s full donation list, visit www.marysplaceseattle.org/share-your-stuff, and if you have questions about the donation process, contact holiday@marysplaceseattle.org.

Operation Nightwatch

Operation Nightwatch, a faith-based organization in Seattle that provides housing, free meals and street outreach, is hosting its annual “Sock it to Homelessness” sock drive from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

In addition, Operation Nightwatch clients could use hats, gloves, hand warmers and winter coats. You can see their full Amazon wish list here at st.news/OperationNightwatch.

If you aren’t able to participate in the sock drive, but want to schedule a sock or other item drop off, contact info@seattlenightwatch.org or 206-323-4359.

Teen Feed

Based in Seattle’s University District, Teen Feed serves young people experiencing homelessness. For this holiday season, Teen Feed is most in need of men’s underwear in sizes medium through extra large, wool beanies, wool socks and men’s hoodies in sizes extra large and XXL that are dark, solid colors.

It’s asking for tough flannel shirts in sizes large through XXL, hand and toe warmers, $25 Goodwill gift cards and Cup of Noodles in flavors of chicken and beef only. Learn more at Teen Feed’s basic needs webpage, https://teenfeed.org/host-a-basic-needs-drive/.

Please reach out ahead of time to arrange a drop-off at one of their meal sites by emailing info@teenfeed.org or by calling Janine Kennedy at 206-409-1202.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army needs many adult cold weather garments and supplies this holiday season, including hats, thick socks, hand warmers, gloves, umbrellas, coats, winter boots, scarves, rain ponchos and blankets.

Other clothing items include adult-sized pajamas, hoodies and sweatshirts, sweatpants, thermal tops and bottoms, backpacks and underwear.

To set up a donation with the Salvation Army, contact Capt. Felicia Grant at 206-442-8393 or felicia.grant@usw.salvationarmy.org.

The Sophia Way

The Sophia Way supports women experiencing homelessness by offering support and shelter. It’s asking for many cold weather items including new or gently used winter boots in all sizes, gloves, coats, winter socks and hand warmers.

Other items include new underwear in all sizes, new women’s pajama sets or robes, ground coffee, tea bags, hot chocolate and bottled water.

Clients are always in need of gift cards in $25 increments for local grocery store chains, gas and places like Target and Walmart.

To arrange a donation drop-off, contact volunteer@sophiaway.org. Gift cards can be mailed to 1100 Bellevue Way N.E. #8A-110 Bellevue, WA 98004.

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission, a faith-based homeless service provider, is currently in need of 900 more turkeys by end of day Wednesday to help distribute food to people this Thanksgiving.

You can participate by dropping off turkeys at three donation sites in Seattle and one in Kent:

Kent Distribution Center at 8226 S. 208th St., Suite G110, Kent from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pioneer Square at 318 2nd Ave. Extension S., Seattle from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hope Place Women’s Recovery Program at 3802 S. Othello St., Seattle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riverton Place Men’s Recovery Program at 3020 S. 128th St., Seattle from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To learn more about specific items various Union Gospel Mission programs need, visit its donation page at www.ugm.org/donate-goods.

Wellspring Family Services

Wellspring Family Services helps connect families to stable housing and helps them meet their basic needs.

It’s currently hosting a Giving Together campaign, asking people to make donations to support its programs. You can learn more at https://give.wellspringfs.org.

In addition, Wellspring Family Services is hosting an annual family gift drive for children up to 17 years old who are currently homeless or at risk of becoming homeless. Go to st.news/Wellspring to view their full gift list, which has been broken down into age brackets.

To learn more, contact Saidah McKissick at smckissick@wellspringfs.org.

YouthCare

YouthCare, which helps young people experiencing homelessness, has assembled a list of clothing and nonclothing items its clients are most in need of this holiday season. It’s asking that new or mostly new items are donated in adult sizes ranging from XS-4XL.

Needed clothing items include hats, gloves, jackets, long-sleeved shirts, sweatpants and hoodies. Other items needed are blankets, lip balm, flushable wipes, hygiene supplies like razors and deodorant, gift cards (such as Amazon, Target and prepaid Visa cards), Tracfones and prepaid phone minutes. Pantry stable foods and snacks are also welcome.

Donations can be dropped off at Youthcare’s main office at 2500 N.E. 54th St., Seattle, WA 98105. To set up a donation, contact Amanda Ayers-Ruiz at donations@youthcare.org or by calling 206-499-6979.

YWCA Seattle-King-Snohomish

Community members interested in giving back can register to support a family in the YWCA’s Gift Giving program (formerly known as Adopt-A-Family) by Nov. 30. Go to www.ywcaworks.org/support/winter-giving to sign up.

At the YWCA’s Angeline’s Day Center, which serves women, a coat and boot drive is currently being held through Dec. 16. They are trying to collect at least 110 coats and pairs of boots to serve the center’s clients.

To set up a donation with Angeline’s Day Center, contact Liz Hill at lhill@ywcaworks.org.