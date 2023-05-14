The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, Campion Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Seattle Foundation and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

When Anna Jarvis created Mother’s Day more than 100 years ago, she argued there should be more recognition of the work that women do for their families.

For mothers without homes, that work can be even harder.

In 2020, more than 1,000 families were counted as homeless in Seattle and King County during the biannual homeless census — the last time this data was tracked. That’s likely a vast undercount, with 2,587 homeless students in Seattle Public Schools and nearly 40,000 reported in Washington state during the 2018-19 school year.

The impact of homelessness on youth can be severe — lower graduation rates, higher instances of school discipline, higher chances of homelessness as an adult.

The impact on parents can be crushing as well. But this Mother’s Day, The Seattle Times spoke with two mothers about how having little ones to look after can help give purpose, strength and hope — even as housing instability makes a hard job even harder.

“Here for a reason”: Selena Walley, 27

Selena Walley could see them coming through the thick glass of the elementary school doors.

Wearing bright T-shirts and big smiles, her girls exited their after-school program and ran straight for their mom, arms stretched out, wrapping her in a big group hug.

When she pulled away, La’Riah, 6, handed her mom a folded piece of paper.

“You made this for me?” Walley asked.

“Dear mommy, I love you,” the front read in red and blue crayon. An early Mother’s Day present.

Together, the three began their short walk back from school. Savannah, 8, pushed a black call button outside a Low Income Housing Institute tiny house village, where one-room shedlike structures provide shelter for homeless people.

Both girls pressed their faces up against a tall green fence, peering through the cracks, hopeful someone would let them in.

Homelessness brings with it a new set of challenges for parents to have to navigate on top of searching for more stable housing.

Something as simple as needing someone else to let you into your home is just one.

The family is on top of each other in the 96-square-foot tiny home and have to share amenities with other residents of the village. Walley worries about her children — her youngest is 4 — using communal showers. She saves her food stamps in case her girls aren’t fans of the provided dinners.

She’s seen some changes in their behavior since arriving Jan. 1.

La’Riah became more clingy, keeping her tiny arms wrapped around Walley’s waist for most of their walk back from school.

Walley has found her way out of homelessness before, and after recently receiving a federal Section 8 housing voucher, she has faith she’ll do it again.

She lived in a shelter in Seattle before. She and her two oldest girls had moved to Washington state to join her partner, the kids’ father, looking for a chance to start over after the death of Walley’s dad, her greatest supporter. When the relationship soured, she didn’t have a safety net to fall back on.

Later, Walley and her kids received monthslong rental assistance to help them pay for an apartment in Lynnwood. After the assistance ran out, Walley tried to keep making the full rent payments on her own.

But then COVID-19 hit and she lost her job at a Safeway Starbucks, she said. With her kids stuck at home doing virtual school, she needed a way to watch them, while also bringing in money. So, she rented out a few rooms to help cover the rent.

But the bills kept stacking up.

The family opted for a lease termination rather than getting evicted. They moved some items into storage, said goodbye to their pet turtle and moved into the tiny house village.

Walley has gotten creative to keep her girls entertained when they’re out of school with little indoor room to play. Public parks and walks to get ice cream help release energy and reward good behavior.

For other moms going through similar circumstances, Walley said, “Even if you have a downfall, even if you become homeless, don’t give up. Your kids are here for a reason.”

High temperatures expected for Mother’s Day weekend mean she’ll be looking for cool spaces because their tiny home lacks AC.

“Can we go to the zoo?” La’Riah asked her mom, while eating an early dinner on Monday.

“Or the children’s museum?” Savannah suggested.

After dinner, Walley helped La’Riah practice riding a bike with no training wheels.

La’Riah cranked on the pedals of a blue Batman bike as her mom held on to the handlebars. Savannah kept a hand on the small of her sister’s back.

“Push, push,” Walley said. They moved slowly through gravel, past their new neighbors and tiny homes.

“I’m scared,” La’Riah said.

“I’m not going to let go,” Walley said.

A few yards away, the Mother’s Day card that La’Riah made for her mom sat out on a picnic table.

Inside the card, she had drawn two scenes: One, daytime with a yellow sun and flowers. And the other, night with a black bat in the sky.

It’s kind of like the family’s current situation. Sure, there’s some darkness. Some night.

But there are also still breaks of sunshine and light.

“It doesn’t make you bad”: Paula Eka, 47

Growing up in a military household, Paula Eka was taught to work hard and not ask for help. Her father instilled in her the thinking that if you needed assistance, it was your fault.

But Eka didn’t give her husband PTSD; five active-duty tours in the Middle East did that, Eka said. And she didn’t know that after his tours were over, he would leave her and their unborn child and stop paying the mortgage, Eka said.

After her marriage collapsed, Eka, 47 and also a veteran, leaned on family for help, but that didn’t last. And when she became homeless, she could still hear her father’s judgment in her head. She didn’t want to trouble him, so she didn’t call for help.

Instead, she walked into a Catholic church in Wisconsin with her 1-year-old, Alayla, strapped in a car seat and tried to form the words.

“I don’t have anywhere to go,” she told a nun, tears streaming down her face.

Eka and her daughter have lived in shelters in three different states, about half of her now 6-year-old’s life. Every move was prompted by an offer from a friend or family member.

Eventually, the welcome would run out and the pair would be on their own again.

If she didn’t have Alayla to look out for, Eka is certain she would have given up.

But being a mom, she said, “It pushes you to do things that you normally wouldn’t do. You push your fear down.”

She stayed vigilant, looking for threats. Eka said she would fall asleep in a shelter bed holding on to her daughter’s leg or arm so that if the little one moved, it would wake her up.

They boarded a bus for Seattle in 2020 with two suitcases, accepting a friend’s offer to come and stay. But after one week, Eka said, the friend dropped the two off at a hotel in SeaTac and paid for one night.

Eka told her daughter this would be an adventure. But on the inside, she was filled with fear, knowing she couldn’t pay for another night.

The next morning, she walked down to the front desk.

“Are you going to renew your room?” a staff member asked.

“I don’t have the money,” she said.

The staff member allowed Eka to charge her phone while she tried calling family shelters. Eventually, she connected with Mary’s Place, a family shelter provider, which sent an Uber to take the two to its South Lake Union shelter.

After about a year at Mary’s Place, the family moved into their own town house near Green Lake using a federal housing voucher specifically for veterans.

Eka could start to own more belongings, no longer limited to what their two suitcases could hold. She set up a tall Christmas tree with blue lights, and on Christmas morning, Alayla woke up to a new bike with a red bow sitting under the tree.

“It felt like home,” Alayla said.

That didn’t matter in Seattle’s swift and cutthroat housing market. After a year of stability, the landlord told them he was going to sell the property or tear it down and so everyone had to go.

It’s only been a few months since Eka was told that, yet again, she and her daughter would have to move on. But this time, she wasn’t the same person who walked into that Catholic church. She’d let go of her shame.

“Your situation doesn’t define you. It doesn’t make you bad,” Eka said.

She received assistance to help them move for free and found a new landlord willing to rent them a two-bedroom apartment in Northgate. She worked with Alayla’s school to set up transportation so she could finish out kindergarten.

Sitting in their new living room with a painting of red and yellow flowers she made, Alayla said she was nervous to leave her old house “because I thought it would go wrong.”

The movers did forget her bike.

But she has a bed and a TV and a pantry filled with snacks. And she has her mom, she said.