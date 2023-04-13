Washington has one of the highest populations of homeless students in the U.S., and Project Homeless has been examining how these students fare academically, as well as their access to federally guaranteed resources in a reporting collaboration with investigative nonprofit newsroom Center for Public Integrity.

Reporters from the center joined Project Homeless reporters to discuss that work, which covered the disproportionately high rates of suspension and expulsion from school faced by homeless students, how tens of thousands homeless students across the country are slipping through the cracks and a funding paradox that is shortchanging Washington.

Officials from North Thurston Public Schools also joined to talk about what their district has done to close a gap in graduation rates between housed and unhoused students. Schools across Washington could replicate the model, they say.

The full recording is available below: