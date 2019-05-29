On Sunday, we wrote about Damian and Debbie Monda, a couple who have been going into The Jungle and other homeless camps in Seattle many times a week for years to ask one simple question: What do you need?

The couple offered advice on what to do for people who want to emulate them, including breaking the ice with a bottle of water or coffee. But many readers had more questions for the Mondas, and we thought the Mondas should get the chance to answer those questions on their own.

Damian and Debbie Monda will be at the Madrona Farmers Market on Friday, May 31, from 3 to 7 p.m. with Seattle Times reporter Scott Greenstone to answer questions readers have about homelessness and what they’ve seen in homeless camps.

The market is in the parking lot of the Madrona Grocery Outlet at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Way and East Union Street.