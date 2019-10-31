The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Seattle Foundation, Seattle Mariners, Starbucks and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

With local elections upon us, it seems like people are talking about homelessness more than usual in Seattle. Whoever is elected this November could affect the entire region’s approach to homelessness; that’s why a few weeks after election night, we want to have you over for coffee to talk about the state of homelessness in the Puget Sound region, hear your questions, and get your feedback on what we’ve written in our Project Homeless stories over the last year.

We invite you to join us on Seattle’s South End, on the morning of Nov. 20 at the Hillman City Collaboratory, at 5623 Rainier Ave South, for coffee. Feel free to bring a friend or three, but please RSVP for all of you. Coffee and refreshments will be provided by Starbucks.

We’d love to hear what you have to say. Here’s the link to RSVP.

Here’s the schedule:

7:45 — Doors open; coffee and conversation time.

8:15 — Q&A with the Project Homeless team:

Sydney Brownstone is a Project Homeless reporter, and has previously worked at KUOW, The Stranger, Fast Company and the Village Voice. In 2017, Sydney was named Journalist of the Year by the Society of Professional Journalists Western Washington. Email Sydney and follow her on Twitter.

Vianna Davila is the Project Homeless interim editor. Vianna joined The Seattle Times as a Project Homeless reporter in 2017 after 13 years at the San Antonio Express-News, where she covered criminal justice, transportation, growth and city government. She has a master’s in journalism-documentary film from the University of California, Berkeley. Email Vianna and follow her on Twitter.

Scott Greenstone is a reporter, producer and engagement editor for Project Homeless. Before working at The Seattle Times, Scott was a news assistant at National Public Radio in Washington, D.C. He is a graduate of the University of Oregon. Email Scott and follow him on Twitter.