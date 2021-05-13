Homelessness comes up a lot in Seattle and King County, and we want to add your voice to the conversation.

With almost 12,000 people in the county sleeping in vehicles, shelters, hotels or tents along green spaces and sidewalks, the issue is hard to miss. But often, a lot of the folks doing most of the talking — elected officials, business owners, even advocates — don’t know what it’s like to be homeless themselves.

The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless team in partnership with Path with Art is hosting a virtual storytelling event this summer, called Stories About Home, to share firsthand stories of homelessness and resilience from people who have lived it.

The Seattle Times’ Project Homeless is funded by BECU, The Bernier McCaw Foundation, Campion Foundation, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation, Raikes Foundation, Schultz Family Foundation, Seattle Foundation, Starbucks and the University of Washington. The Seattle Times maintains editorial control over Project Homeless content.

Are you interested in sharing your story of homelessness with fellow community members? Would you feel comfortable and have the time to work with a story coach over a few weeks this summer to help refine what you want to say into a five-minute, recorded piece?

What do you wish more people knew about homelessness? What are government leaders and community members getting wrong about the issue? What kind of changes would you like to see when it comes to addressing it?

The Seattle Times is currently looking for three people in the Greater Seattle region, who are currently homeless or have been homeless and want to share their perspective with others.

If you have a story you want to share, send in a portion of it in the form below or email Project Homeless’ engagement editor, Anna Patrick, at apatrick@seattletimes.com or leave us a voicemail at 206-464-2062.

We want to include a diverse range of voices to fully reflect our community, so please include any demographic information you feel comfortable sharing, along with your name and the best way to contact you.

All submissions are due by May 26. We’ll let you know by the first week of June if your story has been selected.

And if you’re interested in participating, but need more information, email Anna Patrick at apatrick@seattletimes.com.