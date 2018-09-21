Ending months of speculation and pleas from service providers, city officials said Friday that Seattle would impose financial penalties for missing contracted goals intended to boost the number of people who found "permanent exits" from homelessness.

City officials said Friday that Seattle would impose financial penalties for missing contracted goals intended to boost the number of people who found “permanent exits” from homelessness, ending months of speculation and pleas from service providers who asked city to reconsider how performance figures are calculated.

Interim Seattle Human Services Director Jason Johnson acknowledged that there’s vast room for improvement for some agencies, but said some of the city’s strategies for addressing homelessness – including rental voucher, diversion and transitional housing programs – showed significant improvement, and were evidence that Seattle’s new approach is on the right track.

Earlier this year, the city announced $34 million in new contract awards, marking the first time homeless-services contracts were competitively rebid in a decade. In another important development, the city tied pay to performance and set an ambitious goal to double the number of people who would be moved out of homelessness and into permanent housing.

The data released Friday offers a snapshot of efforts to make Seattle’s homeless-response system more efficient and effective, but did not offer an indication whether homelessness is actually falling nearly three years into the city’s declared state of emergency. Overall, homelessness in King County has risen nearly 25 percent in the past five years, and Seattle’s population of people sleeping outside is one of the largest in the nation, according to annual point-in-time counts.

According to the new data, through the second quarter of 2018, agencies funded by Seattle have recorded 2,644 “permanent exits” out of homelessness, a 35 percent increase over the numbers at same point in 2017. Efforts to blunt racial disparities in the number of people living on the streets are showing success, Johnson said.

The city defined a “permanent exit” as someone leaving homelessness for stable housing, subsidized or not. The city sets the lowest expectations for permanent exits for programs that serve youth and young adults, and the highest for family shelters.

“The changes that we’ve made are taking root,” Johnson said. “While we’re not where we want to be, and we have a lot of work to do to make sure this system works, better is better.”

But other aspects of Seattle’s approach are flagging. Data shows that four percent of people who stayed in emergency overnight shelters funded by Seattle left for permanent housing, well short of the contracted goals. Enhanced shelters, which are open around the clock and offer clients onsite social services, reported a 21 percent permanent exit rate — also short of the city’s goals.

Programs that missed the benchmarks are facing a 12 percent reduction in pay for the second quarter, which some providers have argued will severely reduce their ability to operate. Seattle did not release agency-specific performance data.

In July, directors of some local youth and young-adult shelter providers sent a letter to Johnson, protesting that they were being penalized for shelter-stayers whom they cannot immediately move into stable housing, or who decline offers of help.

Johnson said that while the city has no immediate plans to revamp the benchmarks, the requirements for emergency shelters, which he said still provide an important service to the homeless, may not be realistic. The city is currently in discussion about whether to rethink the benchmarks. In the meantime, city authorities will work closely with agencies that are not meeting minimum standards to help them improve, he said.

DESC is just one of several shelter providers that could be facing penalties. Director Dan Malone said DESC, one of the region’s largest providers of aid to the homeless, does not have any immediate plans on scaling back its operations.

“It’s possible that that particular cut for one quarter may be something we can absorb without cutting things back,” he said.