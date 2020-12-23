With eight days to go before the expiration of the statewide eviction moratorium on Dec. 31, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Wednesday he would once again extend the ban on evictions to March 31.

Inslee’s office did not offer more details on the moratorium extension, saying that more information would be available next week.

“COVID-19 has had a significant financial impact on Washingtonians over the last nine months,” Inslee said in a statement. “I know this moratorium has been critical for many families and individuals as they cope with the impacts of this virus. People need certainty about whether the moratorium will be extended, and it is important that I provide that certainty today while we work out the final details of the moratorium.”

Inslee’s announcement follows Congress’ passage of a $900 billion stimulus deal that would extend the national eviction moratorium to Jan. 31. But the future of the bill is uncertain after President Donald Trump asked Congress to amend the deal and increase direct payments to most Americans from $600 to $2,000.

Last week, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan also extended the city’s own eviction moratorium through March 31.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey, an estimated 10.5 million Americans were behind on rent in late November and early December. In Washington, more than 181,000 households are estimated by the survey to have fallen behind on rent payments — more than 11% of households in the state that rent.