When Tanya Jackson left her home on Cedar Street on Wednesday, she turned to a staff member on duty in her building and grinned.

“She said ‘Bye’ and she had a great big smile on her face,” said Kelli Larsen, chief program officer at Plymouth Housing, who was told of the exchange by one of her staff members.

Later that day, Jackson, 50, was shot and killed blocks away in downtown Seattle, the only person to die after a mass shooting at Third Avenue and Pine Street that began around 5 p.m. Seven others were injured, including another Plymouth Housing client and a 9-year-old boy, who was released from Harborview Medical Center on Friday afternoon.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Jackson on Friday afternoon.

Plymouth Housing was working to contact Jackson’s family members when the news was first released, said Amanda Vail, communications director for Plymouth.

For almost a decade, Jackson had found a home with Plymouth Housing, a homeless-services provider in Seattle that connects the most vulnerable people living outside with a permanent place to live.

Jackson had a reputation among the staff members who managed her building, A.L. Humphrey House in the Belltown neighborhood, as always being joyful.

“People are really feeling it,” Larsen said. Jackson’s building manager took the day off from work.

For every resident who dies at Plymouth, a memorial service is held. Vail said that will be the case for Jackson, but she was unsure when.